Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

159.35
(-6.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Portland Cement Ltd

Anjani Portland FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

101.52

63.56

35.68

57.19

Depreciation

-20.26

-20.04

-18.75

-17.06

Tax paid

-16.54

-23.21

-12.24

-12.31

Working capital

78.59

56.39

2.05

18.65

Other operating items

Operating

143.31

76.7

6.74

46.47

Capital expenditure

-3.73

0.69

16.57

85.2

Free cash flow

139.58

77.4

23.31

131.67

Equity raised

484.67

407.72

354.94

214.95

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.89

-33.67

-31.43

-36.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

5.05

Net in cash

629.14

451.45

346.82

315.39

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Portland Cement Ltd

