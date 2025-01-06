Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
101.52
63.56
35.68
57.19
Depreciation
-20.26
-20.04
-18.75
-17.06
Tax paid
-16.54
-23.21
-12.24
-12.31
Working capital
78.59
56.39
2.05
18.65
Other operating items
Operating
143.31
76.7
6.74
46.47
Capital expenditure
-3.73
0.69
16.57
85.2
Free cash flow
139.58
77.4
23.31
131.67
Equity raised
484.67
407.72
354.94
214.95
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.89
-33.67
-31.43
-36.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
5.05
Net in cash
629.14
451.45
346.82
315.39
