Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

159.76
(0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Portland Cement Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

407.2

408.93

360.05

309.69

yoy growth (%)

-0.42

13.57

16.26

13.36

Raw materials

-72.24

-99.34

-37.69

-31.4

As % of sales

17.74

24.29

10.46

10.13

Employee costs

-21.32

-22.39

-18.04

-15.03

As % of sales

5.23

5.47

5.01

4.85

Other costs

-198.16

-207.22

-244.89

-181.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.66

50.67

68.01

58.47

Operating profit

115.48

79.98

59.43

82.17

OPM

28.35

19.55

16.5

26.53

Depreciation

-20.26

-20.04

-18.75

-17.06

Interest expense

-0.65

-0.33

-6.25

-9.44

Other income

6.95

3.95

1.25

1.52

Profit before tax

101.52

63.56

35.68

57.19

Taxes

-16.54

-23.21

-12.24

-12.31

Tax rate

-16.29

-36.51

-34.3

-21.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

84.98

40.35

23.44

44.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

84.98

40.35

23.44

44.88

yoy growth (%)

110.6

72.14

-47.77

126.78

NPM

20.86

9.86

6.51

14.49

