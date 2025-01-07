Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
407.2
408.93
360.05
309.69
yoy growth (%)
-0.42
13.57
16.26
13.36
Raw materials
-72.24
-99.34
-37.69
-31.4
As % of sales
17.74
24.29
10.46
10.13
Employee costs
-21.32
-22.39
-18.04
-15.03
As % of sales
5.23
5.47
5.01
4.85
Other costs
-198.16
-207.22
-244.89
-181.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.66
50.67
68.01
58.47
Operating profit
115.48
79.98
59.43
82.17
OPM
28.35
19.55
16.5
26.53
Depreciation
-20.26
-20.04
-18.75
-17.06
Interest expense
-0.65
-0.33
-6.25
-9.44
Other income
6.95
3.95
1.25
1.52
Profit before tax
101.52
63.56
35.68
57.19
Taxes
-16.54
-23.21
-12.24
-12.31
Tax rate
-16.29
-36.51
-34.3
-21.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
84.98
40.35
23.44
44.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
84.98
40.35
23.44
44.88
yoy growth (%)
110.6
72.14
-47.77
126.78
NPM
20.86
9.86
6.51
14.49
