Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.37
29.37
25.29
25.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
381.77
393.68
343.41
321.02
Net Worth
411.14
423.05
368.7
346.31
Minority Interest
Debt
360.96
376.04
437.08
2.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.37
23.14
24.24
26.37
Total Liabilities
793.47
822.23
830.02
375.48
Fixed Assets
160.99
174.46
188.75
202.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
686.72
686.72
686.63
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.32
1.25
1.24
0.98
Networking Capital
-63.36
-41.29
-55.82
-14.88
Inventories
29.42
38.19
28.16
27.73
Inventory Days
24.85
Sundry Debtors
25.81
20.84
25.05
15.8
Debtor Days
14.16
Other Current Assets
20.68
17.35
25.78
32.93
Sundry Creditors
-39.31
-27.94
-37.66
-24.93
Creditor Days
22.34
Other Current Liabilities
-99.96
-89.73
-97.15
-66.41
Cash
2.8
1.09
9.22
186.46
Total Assets
793.47
822.23
830.02
375.48
