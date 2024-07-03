Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
70.07
115.78
157.88
166.98
143.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
70.07
115.78
157.88
166.98
143.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.23
0
0.27
0.27
Total Income
70.24
116.01
157.88
167.25
143.76
Total Expenditure
78.65
117.78
147.63
155.49
140.02
PBIDT
-8.41
-1.77
10.25
11.76
3.74
Interest
8.4
8.11
7.93
8.1
8.16
PBDT
-16.81
-9.88
2.32
3.66
-4.42
Depreciation
11.43
11.43
12.34
12.04
12.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.14
-2.23
-5.48
-2.44
-1.6
Reported Profit After Tax
-28.38
-19.08
-4.56
-5.94
-15.29
Minority Interest After NP
-0.13
-0.06
-0.17
-0.01
0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-28.25
-19.02
-4.39
-5.93
-15.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-28.25
-19.02
-4.39
-5.93
-15.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.62
-6.47
-1.5
-2.02
-5.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.37
29.37
29.37
29.37
29.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-12
-1.52
6.49
7.04
2.6
PBDTM(%)
-23.99
-8.53
1.46
2.19
-3.08
PATM(%)
-40.5
-16.47
-2.88
-3.55
-10.65
