Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Quarterly Results

159.76
(0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

70.07

115.78

157.88

166.98

143.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

70.07

115.78

157.88

166.98

143.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0.23

0

0.27

0.27

Total Income

70.24

116.01

157.88

167.25

143.76

Total Expenditure

78.65

117.78

147.63

155.49

140.02

PBIDT

-8.41

-1.77

10.25

11.76

3.74

Interest

8.4

8.11

7.93

8.1

8.16

PBDT

-16.81

-9.88

2.32

3.66

-4.42

Depreciation

11.43

11.43

12.34

12.04

12.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.14

-2.23

-5.48

-2.44

-1.6

Reported Profit After Tax

-28.38

-19.08

-4.56

-5.94

-15.29

Minority Interest After NP

-0.13

-0.06

-0.17

-0.01

0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-28.25

-19.02

-4.39

-5.93

-15.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-28.25

-19.02

-4.39

-5.93

-15.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-9.62

-6.47

-1.5

-2.02

-5.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.37

29.37

29.37

29.37

29.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-12

-1.52

6.49

7.04

2.6

PBDTM(%)

-23.99

-8.53

1.46

2.19

-3.08

PATM(%)

-40.5

-16.47

-2.88

-3.55

-10.65

