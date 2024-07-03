Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Summary

Anjani Portland Cement Limited, formerly known Shez Cement Limited was established in December, 1983 and thereafter was renamed as Anjani Portland Cement Limited from Shez Cement Limited on December 27, 1999. The Company manufactures quality premium cement having a plant unit located at Suryapeta District, Telangana. The Company, the Hyderabad based manufacturer of cement with an installed capacity of 1.2 MTPA is originally promoted by Syed Bhadruddin Shez and later taken over by K V Vishnu Raju the grandson of Dr,B V Raju (founder promoters of Raasi Group) and the former Managing Director of Raasi Cement has acquired 20% stake. The company markets its Cement under the name Anjani.The company has acquired 100% equity of its sister company Vennar Ceramics Ltd.(VCL), a gas-based power plant of 2.7 MW capacity during the year 2000-01 thus making VCL as it;s wholly onwned subsidiary. Even before this acquisition, APCL is used to get 60 per cent of its power requirements from VCL.In December 7, 2000 the company for the first time in India has introduced a ready mixer of cement and sand to be used for wall plastering, floorings etc. The Mix is marketed under the name of Anjani Mix, and in 50 KG bags in three different proportions. In August 2001, the board has decided to make a preferential offer of 56.69 lakh equity shares of Rs.10 each to the promoters and associates as their stake in the company increase to 61.39 per cent.The Company had divested 100% of its investment in Hitech Print Systems Ltd- Subsidiary Company and Vennar Ceramics Ltd. Associate Company during the year 2014.The erstwhile Promoters of the Company had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited on 12th March, 2014. Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited agreed to acquire upto a maximum of 75% of the total Equity Share Capital and voting power from the erstwhile Promoters of the Company and Public Shareholders through an Open Offer as per SEBI (Substantial Accquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011 (SAST Regulation), at a price of Rs. 61.75/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each. Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited made applications to SEBI for an Open Offer to acquire upto 26% of the Total Equity Share Capital of company from Public Shareholders and thereafter, acquired 9010901 Equity Shares comprising of 49% of the Equity Share Capital of the Company, from the erstwhile Promoters in May 2014 and nominated majority Directors in the Board of the Company, thereby acquiring control over the affairs of the Company. In the Open Offer, Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited acquired 3141752 validly tendered Equity Shares of Company, comprising 17% of its Total Share Capital, from Public Shareholders. Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited currently hold 66% of the Total Equity Share Capital of Company. With the acquisition of the Equity Shares of Company in the Open Offer, company became a subsidiary of Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited.The Company launched rapid hardening Portland cement in the month of September 2015, by the name of ANJANI PRATHISTTA in 2016. The Captive Power Plant was commissioned in January 2017.The Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 26, 2021 with Mr.V. Anand Prasad, Ms. V.Krishnakumari, Mr. V. Aditya and Bhavya Constructions Private Limited (Sellers) for acquisition of 11,54,55,015 equity shares of Bhavya Cements Private Limited aggregating to 82.51% of the paid-up equity share capital of Bhavya Cements Private Limited. The Company acquired shares of Bhavya Cements Private Limited on June 7, 2021. With this acquisition, Bhavya Cements Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company with effect from June 7, 2021. Further the Company acquired 1,56,41,380 equity shares of Bhavya Cements Private Limited aggregating to 11.18% of the paid-up equity share capital of Bhavya Cements Private Limited from its existing shareholders. This has resulted in an increase in the Companys shareholding in Bhavya Cements Private Limited to 93.53%. The Bhavya Cements Private Limited came with a Buyback offer on March 10, 2022, pursuant to the completion of the Buyback offer given by Bhavya Cements Private Limited, the shareholding percentage of the Company in Bhavya Cements Private Limited has been increased from 93.53% to 99.08% as March 31, 2022. Subsequent to the financial year 2022-23, Company has further acquired 17579 equity shares of Bhavya Cements Private Limited aggregating to approximately 0.0133% of the paid-up equity share capital of Bhavya Cements Private Limited from its existing shareholders. This has resulted in an increase in Companys shareholding in Bhavya Cements Private Limited to 99.09% as on March 31, 2022.The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 09.01.2024 had considered and approved the draft Scheme of Amalgamation of Bhavya Cements Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company into and with the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.