Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Board Meeting

161.69
(1.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:57 AM

Anjani Portland CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ANJANI PORTLAND CEMENT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 Results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
ANJANI PORTLAND CEMENT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is being informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled for Wednesday August 7 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Appointment of Independent Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting27 May 202421 May 2024
ANJANI PORTLAND CEMENT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Result Result Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
ANJANI PORTLAND CEMENT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting Results Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

