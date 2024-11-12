|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|ANJANI PORTLAND CEMENT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 Results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|ANJANI PORTLAND CEMENT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is being informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled for Wednesday August 7 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Appointment of Independent Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|ANJANI PORTLAND CEMENT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Result Result Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|ANJANI PORTLAND CEMENT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting Results Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
