iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanghi Industries Ltd Share Price

60.25
(-2.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62
  • Day's High62.19
  • 52 Wk High156
  • Prev. Close62.1
  • Day's Low60.23
  • 52 Wk Low 60.25
  • Turnover (lac)75.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.99
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,556.41
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sanghi Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

62

Prev. Close

62.1

Turnover(Lac.)

75.1

Day's High

62.19

Day's Low

60.23

52 Week's High

156

52 Week's Low

60.25

Book Value

31.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,556.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sanghi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

16 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sanghi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ambuja Cements announces merger with 2 subsidiaries

Ambuja Cements announces merger with 2 subsidiaries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnes

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sanghi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.52%

Institutions: 0.52%

Non-Institutions: 24.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sanghi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

258.33

258.33

251

251

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

852.46

1,300.8

1,583.23

1,542.74

Net Worth

1,110.79

1,559.13

1,834.23

1,793.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

939.23

887.55

1,060.98

1,026.37

yoy growth (%)

5.82

-16.34

3.37

-6.86

Raw materials

-85.43

-71.74

-97.25

-66.35

As % of sales

9.09

8.08

9.16

6.46

Employee costs

-47.85

-48.27

-41.68

-53.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

112.58

65.35

52.6

93.32

Depreciation

-63.7

-62.08

-71.34

-72.38

Tax paid

-34.39

0

0

0

Working capital

5.7

-10.74

-267.15

409.81

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.82

-16.34

3.37

-6.86

Op profit growth

24.66

25.27

-28.63

8.89

EBIT growth

29.62

30.36

-33.55

29.88

Net profit growth

19.64

24.23

-43.63

47.79

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sanghi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanghi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhirbhai Nanavati

Whole Time Director & CEO

RAMARAO SUKURU

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ajay Kapur

Independent Director

Shruti Shah

Independent Director

Ravi Kapoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Vinod Bahety

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanghi Industries Ltd

Summary

Sanghi Industries Ltd, established in June, 1985, is a manufacturer of Clinker and Cement. Sanghi Cement is produced at the worlds largest single-stream cement plant located at Sanghipuram in the Abdasa Taluka of Kutch district in Gujarat. This plant has been set up in collaboration with M/s Fuller International Inc, US, and their Indian associate, Fuller KCP. This fully automated plant with state-of-the-art technology has revolutionized the way cement is produced and has several firsts to its credit. The plant is having the production capacity of 2.6 MTPA. The company earlier manufactured PVC films / sheetings, adhesive tapes and leather clothing up to 2003. In the year 2003, the company has diversified into cement production. The trial runs for Clinker was started during April,2002. In November 2003, the company had commenced commercial production of cement and clinker.In the year 2006-07, as the expansion, the company is implementing the 1st phase of 60MW captive thermal power plant. Also they proposed to set up another 60MW captive thermal power plant in the 2nd phase. They are also implementing cement offloading and packing terminal at Marlkhi and Dahej in Gujarat. Also they proposed to set up a kiln for 10000 tones per day in the same location. The company is the only Indian Company to achieve Export House status in the first eight months of commencement of operations. The company plant is the first plant in India to install cross belt analyzer for micro analysis of Lim
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sanghi Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sanghi Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanghi Industries Ltd is ₹1556.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanghi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanghi Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanghi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanghi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanghi Industries Ltd is ₹60.25 and ₹156 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanghi Industries Ltd?

Sanghi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.34%, 3 Years at 2.69%, 1 Year at -51.79%, 6 Month at -39.03%, 3 Month at -25.52% and 1 Month at -25.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanghi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanghi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.52 %
Public - 24.48 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanghi Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.