Sanghi Industries Ltd, established in June, 1985, is a manufacturer of Clinker and Cement. Sanghi Cement is produced at the worlds largest single-stream cement plant located at Sanghipuram in the Abdasa Taluka of Kutch district in Gujarat. This plant has been set up in collaboration with M/s Fuller International Inc, US, and their Indian associate, Fuller KCP. This fully automated plant with state-of-the-art technology has revolutionized the way cement is produced and has several firsts to its credit. The plant is having the production capacity of 2.6 MTPA. The company earlier manufactured PVC films / sheetings, adhesive tapes and leather clothing up to 2003. In the year 2003, the company has diversified into cement production. The trial runs for Clinker was started during April,2002. In November 2003, the company had commenced commercial production of cement and clinker.In the year 2006-07, as the expansion, the company is implementing the 1st phase of 60MW captive thermal power plant. Also they proposed to set up another 60MW captive thermal power plant in the 2nd phase. They are also implementing cement offloading and packing terminal at Marlkhi and Dahej in Gujarat. Also they proposed to set up a kiln for 10000 tones per day in the same location. The company is the only Indian Company to achieve Export House status in the first eight months of commencement of operations. The company plant is the first plant in India to install cross belt analyzer for micro analysis of Lim

