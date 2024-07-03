Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹62
Prev. Close₹62.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹75.1
Day's High₹62.19
Day's Low₹60.23
52 Week's High₹156
52 Week's Low₹60.25
Book Value₹31.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,556.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnesRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
258.33
258.33
251
251
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
852.46
1,300.8
1,583.23
1,542.74
Net Worth
1,110.79
1,559.13
1,834.23
1,793.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
939.23
887.55
1,060.98
1,026.37
yoy growth (%)
5.82
-16.34
3.37
-6.86
Raw materials
-85.43
-71.74
-97.25
-66.35
As % of sales
9.09
8.08
9.16
6.46
Employee costs
-47.85
-48.27
-41.68
-53.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
112.58
65.35
52.6
93.32
Depreciation
-63.7
-62.08
-71.34
-72.38
Tax paid
-34.39
0
0
0
Working capital
5.7
-10.74
-267.15
409.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.82
-16.34
3.37
-6.86
Op profit growth
24.66
25.27
-28.63
8.89
EBIT growth
29.62
30.36
-33.55
29.88
Net profit growth
19.64
24.23
-43.63
47.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhirbhai Nanavati
Whole Time Director & CEO
RAMARAO SUKURU
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ajay Kapur
Independent Director
Shruti Shah
Independent Director
Ravi Kapoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Vinod Bahety
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sanghi Industries Ltd
Summary
Sanghi Industries Ltd, established in June, 1985, is a manufacturer of Clinker and Cement. Sanghi Cement is produced at the worlds largest single-stream cement plant located at Sanghipuram in the Abdasa Taluka of Kutch district in Gujarat. This plant has been set up in collaboration with M/s Fuller International Inc, US, and their Indian associate, Fuller KCP. This fully automated plant with state-of-the-art technology has revolutionized the way cement is produced and has several firsts to its credit. The plant is having the production capacity of 2.6 MTPA. The company earlier manufactured PVC films / sheetings, adhesive tapes and leather clothing up to 2003. In the year 2003, the company has diversified into cement production. The trial runs for Clinker was started during April,2002. In November 2003, the company had commenced commercial production of cement and clinker.In the year 2006-07, as the expansion, the company is implementing the 1st phase of 60MW captive thermal power plant. Also they proposed to set up another 60MW captive thermal power plant in the 2nd phase. They are also implementing cement offloading and packing terminal at Marlkhi and Dahej in Gujarat. Also they proposed to set up a kiln for 10000 tones per day in the same location. The company is the only Indian Company to achieve Export House status in the first eight months of commencement of operations. The company plant is the first plant in India to install cross belt analyzer for micro analysis of Lim
Read More
The Sanghi Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanghi Industries Ltd is ₹1556.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanghi Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanghi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanghi Industries Ltd is ₹60.25 and ₹156 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanghi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.34%, 3 Years at 2.69%, 1 Year at -51.79%, 6 Month at -39.03%, 3 Month at -25.52% and 1 Month at -25.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.