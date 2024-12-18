iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanghi Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

60.32
(0.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

939.23

887.55

1,060.98

1,026.37

yoy growth (%)

5.82

-16.34

3.37

-6.86

Raw materials

-85.43

-71.74

-97.25

-66.35

As % of sales

9.09

8.08

9.16

6.46

Employee costs

-47.85

-48.27

-41.68

-53.93

As % of sales

5.09

5.43

3.92

5.25

Other costs

-565.43

-574.61

-768.04

-690.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.2

64.74

72.38

67.25

Operating profit

240.52

192.93

154.01

215.81

OPM

25.6

21.73

14.51

21.02

Depreciation

-63.7

-62.08

-71.34

-72.38

Interest expense

-73.18

-77.96

-57.33

-72.12

Other income

8.94

12.46

27.26

22.01

Profit before tax

112.58

65.35

52.6

93.32

Taxes

-34.39

0

0

0

Tax rate

-30.54

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

78.19

65.35

52.6

93.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

78.19

65.35

52.6

93.32

yoy growth (%)

19.64

24.23

-43.63

47.79

NPM

8.32

7.36

4.95

9.09

Whatsapp
Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnes

