|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
939.23
887.55
1,060.98
1,026.37
yoy growth (%)
5.82
-16.34
3.37
-6.86
Raw materials
-85.43
-71.74
-97.25
-66.35
As % of sales
9.09
8.08
9.16
6.46
Employee costs
-47.85
-48.27
-41.68
-53.93
As % of sales
5.09
5.43
3.92
5.25
Other costs
-565.43
-574.61
-768.04
-690.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.2
64.74
72.38
67.25
Operating profit
240.52
192.93
154.01
215.81
OPM
25.6
21.73
14.51
21.02
Depreciation
-63.7
-62.08
-71.34
-72.38
Interest expense
-73.18
-77.96
-57.33
-72.12
Other income
8.94
12.46
27.26
22.01
Profit before tax
112.58
65.35
52.6
93.32
Taxes
-34.39
0
0
0
Tax rate
-30.54
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
78.19
65.35
52.6
93.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
78.19
65.35
52.6
93.32
yoy growth (%)
19.64
24.23
-43.63
47.79
NPM
8.32
7.36
4.95
9.09
Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnesRead More
