Sanghi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

57.51
(0.26%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:44:53 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

258.33

258.33

251

251

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

852.46

1,300.8

1,583.23

1,542.74

Net Worth

1,110.79

1,559.13

1,834.23

1,793.74

Minority Interest

Debt

2,083.62

1,548.27

1,396.72

1,415.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

225.67

192.66

Total Liabilities

3,194.41

3,107.4

3,456.62

3,401.47

Fixed Assets

3,188.96

3,159.51

3,205.28

2,989.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

36.94

36.94

262.61

244.25

Networking Capital

-223.76

-145.47

-57

134.26

Inventories

138.21

296.33

323.79

351.08

Inventory Days

136.43

Sundry Debtors

0

51.72

92.67

48.95

Debtor Days

19.02

Other Current Assets

71.92

108.79

115.19

129.52

Sundry Creditors

-52.85

-347.7

-285.27

-159.64

Creditor Days

62.03

Other Current Liabilities

-381.04

-254.61

-303.38

-235.65

Cash

192.27

56.42

45.73

33.04

Total Assets

3,194.41

3,107.4

3,456.62

3,401.47

