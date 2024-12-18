Sanghi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
258.33
258.33
251
251
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
852.46
1,300.8
1,583.23
1,542.74
Net Worth
1,110.79
1,559.13
1,834.23
1,793.74
Minority Interest
Debt
2,083.62
1,548.27
1,396.72
1,415.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
225.67
192.66
Total Liabilities
3,194.41
3,107.4
3,456.62
3,401.47
Fixed Assets
3,188.96
3,159.51
3,205.28
2,989.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
36.94
36.94
262.61
244.25
Networking Capital
-223.76
-145.47
-57
134.26
Inventories
138.21
296.33
323.79
351.08
Inventory Days
136.43
Sundry Debtors
0
51.72
92.67
48.95
Debtor Days
19.02
Other Current Assets
71.92
108.79
115.19
129.52
Sundry Creditors
-52.85
-347.7
-285.27
-159.64
Creditor Days
62.03
Other Current Liabilities
-381.04
-254.61
-303.38
-235.65
Cash
192.27
56.42
45.73
33.04
Total Assets
3,194.41
3,107.4
3,456.62
3,401.47
Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnes
