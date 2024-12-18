Sanghi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
112.58
65.35
52.6
93.32
Depreciation
-63.7
-62.08
-71.34
-72.38
Tax paid
-34.39
0
0
0
Working capital
5.7
-10.74
-267.15
409.81
Other operating items
Operating
20.19
-7.46
-285.89
430.75
Capital expenditure
7.28
161.27
166.96
128.72
Free cash flow
27.48
153.8
-118.93
559.47
Equity raised
2,928.91
2,798.37
2,693.64
2,178.58
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
393.4
599.2
587.22
645.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,349.8
3,551.37
3,161.93
3,383.81
Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnesRead More
