Sanghi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

59.88
(-3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanghi Industries Ltd

Sanghi Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

112.58

65.35

52.6

93.32

Depreciation

-63.7

-62.08

-71.34

-72.38

Tax paid

-34.39

0

0

0

Working capital

5.7

-10.74

-267.15

409.81

Other operating items

Operating

20.19

-7.46

-285.89

430.75

Capital expenditure

7.28

161.27

166.96

128.72

Free cash flow

27.48

153.8

-118.93

559.47

Equity raised

2,928.91

2,798.37

2,693.64

2,178.58

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

393.4

599.2

587.22

645.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,349.8

3,551.37

3,161.93

3,383.81

Sanghi Industrie : related Articles

Ambuja Cements announces merger with 2 subsidiaries

Ambuja Cements announces merger with 2 subsidiaries

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnes

Read More

