TO THE MEMBERS OF SANGHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Sanghi Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Sr No. Key Audit Matter Description of Key Audit Matter How Key Audit Matter was Addressed in our Audit 1. Property, Plant and Equipment Property, plant and equipment requires the management to exercise significant judgment in relation to the estimate of depreciable lives of the assets considering the technical factors which may affect the useful life expectancy of the assets and therefore could have a material impact on the depreciation expense for the year. Our audit procedures in relation to the depreciable life of Property, Plant and Equipment include: The management reviews the estimated depreciable lives and the residual value of property, plant and equipment annually. Testing the key controls over the managements judgment in relation to the accounting estimates of the depreciable lives of property, plant and equipment. Benchmarking the useful life of plant & machinery by comparing the peers in the cement industry. Placing the reliance on the technical report of Chartered Engineer for complexity involved in the residual value of plant & machinery. Review of the internal assessment done by the management and independent opinion obtained by the management. Assessment of appropriateness of disclosures provided in the Financial Statements. Based on the above procedures performed, estimation for determination of useful lives and residual value of property, plant and equipment is considered to be adequate and reasonable. 2. Litigation & claims There are a number of litigations pending before various forums against the Company and the managements judgment is required for estimating the amount to be disclosed as contingent liability. We have obtained an understanding of the Companys internal instructions and procedures in respect of estimation and disclosure of litigations & claims and adopted the following audit procedures: We identified this as a key audit matter because the estimates on which these amounts are based involve a significant degree of management judgment in interpreting the cases and it may be subject to management bias. • understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management for obtaining all relevant information for pending litigation cases; • discussed with the management regarding any material developments thereto and latest status of legal matters; • read various correspondences and related documents pertaining to litigation cases and relevant external legal opinions obtained by the management and performed substantive procedures on calculations supporting the disclosure of contingent liabilities; • examined managements judgements and assessments in respect of whether provisions are required; • considered the management assessments of those matters that are not disclosed as contingent liability since the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote; • reviewed the adequacy and completeness of disclosures. Based on the above procedures performed, the estimation and disclosures of litigations and claim are considered to be adequate and reasonable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Corporate Governance Report, and the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and other company related information (but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon).

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section

143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 were audited by us & predecessor joint auditor of the Company, where they had expressed an unmodified opinion vide their report dated May 17, 2023 on such financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rules 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and as represented by the management:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as referred to in Note 37 to the financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv) (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the current year.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For S.K Mehta & Co,

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No:000478N

Rohit Mehta

Partner

Membership Number: 091382

UDIN: 24091382BKARGA5374

Place of Signature: Ahmedabad

Date: April 27, 2024

Annexure "A"

to the Independent Auditors report of even date on the Financial Statements of Sanghi Industries Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report of even date)

i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets on the basis of available information.

(B) The Company does not have Intangible Assets, therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

b) As explained to us, Property, Plant & Equipment and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, title deeds in respect of immovable properties disclosed as Property, Plant & Equipment (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year. The Company does not have Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i) d of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to information & explanations and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) As explained to us and on the basis of records examined by us, in our opinion, physical verification of the inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and having regard to the size and nature of business of the Company and nature of its inventory, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the value of the discrepancies noticed on physical verification by management did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, Company was having sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, however in the month of December 2023, company has liquidated its working capital loans and at present, company is not having any sanctioned working limit. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, quarterly returns and statements, comprising stock statements, book debt statements, Trade payable and statements on ageing analysis of the debtors/other receivables filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company except, as disclosed below for material variation. (also refer note 50 to the financial statements)

in crore

Particulars of Securities provided For the quarter ended Amount as per unaudited books of account Amount as reported in the quarterly returns and statements Amount of difference Inventories & Trade Receivables up to 90 days June 2023 225.69 304.78 79.09 Trade Payables (*) June 2023 152.32 90.75 -61.57

*Excluding amounts payable for post-production activities, project and long-term Trade Payables as per the consistent practice followed by the Company and accepted by its lender.

iii) With respect to investments made in or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, during the year Company has not made investment or provided any guarantee or security or has not granted any advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other entities. Hence reporting under clause 3 (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv) Company has not directly or indirectly advanced loan to the persons covered under Section 185 of the Act & to others entities or given guarantees or securities in connection with the loan taken by such persons or made any investments and accordingly the compliance under Section 185 and 186 of the Act is not applicable and hence reporting under clause 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under to the extent applicable. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended, prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii) In respect of Statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to appropriate authorities except that during the year, dues towards Goods & Service Tax, employees state insurance, provident fund, professional tax, income tax were deposited late by the Company & such delay ranges from 1 to 95 days.

There are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding as of March 31, 2024 for period of more than six months from the date they become payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute, except for the items set out as below:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Disputed Amount (K in crore) Amount paid under protest (K in crore) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 40.00 40.00 Various years Customs, Excise & service tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 17.35 1.33 Various years Customs, Excise & service tax Appellate Tribunal Service Tax the Finance Act, 1994 CENVAT Credit 4.08 0.50 Various years Customs, Excise & service tax Appellate Tribunal Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty 12.41 - 2005-10 Customs, Excise & service tax Appellate Tribunal GST GST Compensation Cess 2.28 2.28 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21 Dy. Commissioner (Appeals) of Gujarat GST and Gujarat High Court GST Input Tax Credit 0.81 0.04 2017-18, 2018- 19 & Trans -1 Credit Appeal Appellate authority Maharashtra & Dy./ Assistant Commissioner (Appeals) of Gujarat GST ESIC ESIC Contributions 0.35 0.09 2014-15 ESIC Appellate Authority The Gujarat Land Revenue Code Land Revenue 1.17 - Various years Gujarat High Court Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board Act, 1978 Water Charges 26.38 - 2012-13 to 2015-16 Gujarat High Court Electricity Duty Act Electricity Duty 112.18 - 2005-onwards Ahmedabad High Court

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, the money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied, prima facie, for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company as at year end, i.e., March 31, 2024, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, Company do not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company do not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of the shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi) a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no case of material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this audit report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

xii) In our opinion company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and their details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them as referred to in Section 192 of Companies Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) a) In our opinion the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities therefore the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) There is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is are not applicable.

xvii) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, Company has incurred cash losses in the current year amounting to 341.76 crore and 232.32 crore in the preceding financial year.

xviii) During the year one of the joint statutory auditors has given their resignation vide letter dated December 05, 2023 on account of their ineligibity under section 141 of the Act. No issues, objections or concerns are raised by the outgoing auditor.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management business plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) With respect to CSR contribution under section 135 of the Act:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amount that are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, in respect of ongoing projects there are no unspent amount that are required to be transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub section 6 of section 135 of the Act.

Annexure "B"

to the Independent Auditors report of even date on the Financial Statements of Sanghi Industries Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Sanghi Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 2024.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial control, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements, criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

