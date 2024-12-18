|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting approving the scheme of Arrangement.
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|SANGHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. We submit herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|SANGHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed the Outcome of Board meeting held on 29th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|SANGHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th April, 2024. Please find enclosed the financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|SANGHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia raising of funds. Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd April, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|SANGHI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 27th January, 2024 for approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Please find enclosed the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024) Please find enclosed the machine readable and searchable version of un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnesRead More
