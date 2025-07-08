iifl-logo
iifl-logo

JMC Projects India Ltd Share Price Live

118.85
(-3.57%)
Jan 10, 2023|03:40:40 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open123
  • Day's High124.3
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close123.25
  • Day's Low118
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)447.79
  • P/E12
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value58.62
  • EPS9.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,995.55
  • Div. Yield0.84
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JMC Projects India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

123

Prev. Close

123.25

Turnover(Lac.)

447.79

Day's High

124.3

Day's Low

118

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

58.62

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,995.55

P/E

12

EPS

9.88

Divi. Yield

0.84

JMC Projects India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

JMC Projects (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

JMC Projects (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:58 PM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.75%

Non-Promoter- 20.70%

Institutions: 20.70%

Non-Institutions: 11.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

JMC Projects India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

33.58

33.58

33.58

33.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

846.42

984.83

936.33

889.7

Net Worth

880

1,018.41

969.91

923.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,352.93

3,688.78

3,713.03

2,755.64

yoy growth (%)

45.11

-0.65

34.74

18.34

Raw materials

-2,731.16

-1,637.11

-1,753.36

-1,122.35

As % of sales

51.02

44.38

47.22

40.72

Employee costs

-402.56

-320.5

-346.41

-266.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-61.03

102.1

116.81

144.95

Depreciation

-167.2

-142.37

-117.33

-71.65

Tax paid

57.47

-30.99

-37.85

-38.83

Working capital

58.12

155.9

-38.02

14.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.11

-0.65

34.74

18.34

Op profit growth

26.89

-0.1

16.54

34.87

EBIT growth

-72.51

-10.77

4.87

37.29

Net profit growth

-320.82

-9.93

-25.6

82.16

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

5,518.82

3,844.46

3,866.31

3,407.22

2,888.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,518.82

3,844.46

3,866.31

3,407.22

2,888.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

46.21

27.28

27.89

26.34

17.58

View Annually Results

JMC Projects India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.6

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.85

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.9

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.34

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JMC Projects India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

D R Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hemant Modi

Director

Manish Mohnot

Director

Kamal Kishore Jain

Managing Director & CEO

Shailendra Kumar Tripathi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shailendra Raj Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anjali Seth

Company Secretary

Samir Raval

Director

Amit Uplenchwar

Registered Office

A-104 Shapath-4,

Opp Karnavati Club S G Road,

Gujarat - 380051

Tel: 91-079-68161500

Website: http://www.jmcprojects.com

Email: jmcho@jmcprojects.com; samir.raval@jmcprojects.com

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-I Off C G Road, Navrangpura,

Ahmedabad-380009

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/

Email: ipo.team@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Started in 5th June of the year 1986 as a construction company under the name of Civen Construction Pvt Ltd, now the JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC) has to its credit many prestigious projects in I...
Read More

Reports by JMC Projects India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the JMC Projects India Ltd share price today?

The JMC Projects India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹118.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of JMC Projects India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JMC Projects India Ltd is ₹1995.55 Cr. as of 10 Jan ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of JMC Projects India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JMC Projects India Ltd is 12 and 2.14 as of 10 Jan ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JMC Projects India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JMC Projects India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JMC Projects India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 10 Jan ‘23

What is the CAGR of JMC Projects India Ltd?

JMC Projects India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.16%, 3 Years at 5.85%, 1 Year at 12.60%, 6 Month at 60.28%, 3 Month at 24.91% and 1 Month at -10.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JMC Projects India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JMC Projects India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR JMC Projects India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.