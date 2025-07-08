Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹123
Prev. Close₹123.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹447.79
Day's High₹124.3
Day's Low₹118
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹58.62
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,995.55
P/E12
EPS9.88
Divi. Yield0.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
33.58
33.58
33.58
33.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
846.42
984.83
936.33
889.7
Net Worth
880
1,018.41
969.91
923.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,352.93
3,688.78
3,713.03
2,755.64
yoy growth (%)
45.11
-0.65
34.74
18.34
Raw materials
-2,731.16
-1,637.11
-1,753.36
-1,122.35
As % of sales
51.02
44.38
47.22
40.72
Employee costs
-402.56
-320.5
-346.41
-266.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-61.03
102.1
116.81
144.95
Depreciation
-167.2
-142.37
-117.33
-71.65
Tax paid
57.47
-30.99
-37.85
-38.83
Working capital
58.12
155.9
-38.02
14.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.11
-0.65
34.74
18.34
Op profit growth
26.89
-0.1
16.54
34.87
EBIT growth
-72.51
-10.77
4.87
37.29
Net profit growth
-320.82
-9.93
-25.6
82.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
5,518.82
3,844.46
3,866.31
3,407.22
2,888.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,518.82
3,844.46
3,866.31
3,407.22
2,888.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46.21
27.28
27.89
26.34
17.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.6
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.85
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.9
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.34
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
D R Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hemant Modi
Director
Manish Mohnot
Director
Kamal Kishore Jain
Managing Director & CEO
Shailendra Kumar Tripathi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shailendra Raj Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anjali Seth
Company Secretary
Samir Raval
Director
Amit Uplenchwar
A-104 Shapath-4,
Opp Karnavati Club S G Road,
Gujarat - 380051
Tel: 91-079-68161500
Website: http://www.jmcprojects.com
Email: jmcho@jmcprojects.com; samir.raval@jmcprojects.com
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-I Off C G Road, Navrangpura,
Ahmedabad-380009
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/
Email: ipo.team@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Started in 5th June of the year 1986 as a construction company under the name of Civen Construction Pvt Ltd, now the JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC) has to its credit many prestigious projects in I...
