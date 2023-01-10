JMC Projects India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
33.58
33.58
33.58
33.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
846.42
984.83
936.33
889.7
Net Worth
880
1,018.41
969.91
923.28
Minority Interest
Debt
1,049.63
838.56
877.85
756.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.81
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,932.44
1,856.97
1,847.76
1,680.02
Fixed Assets
691.32
620.93
610.9
501.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
302.69
416.38
416.38
416.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
155.22
56.17
47.46
36.26
Networking Capital
541.64
549.27
719.18
648.43
Inventories
308.38
232.45
241.21
248.06
Inventory Days
21.02
23
23.71
Sundry Debtors
1,004.66
938.62
909.66
922.61
Debtor Days
68.5
92.87
89.42
Other Current Assets
2,509.72
2,089.82
1,958.27
1,740.97
Sundry Creditors
-1,415.18
-1,150.88
-970.93
-1,054.01
Creditor Days
96.49
113.87
95.44
Other Current Liabilities
-1,865.94
-1,560.74
-1,419.03
-1,209.2
Cash
241.56
214.22
53.83
77
Total Assets
1,932.43
1,856.97
1,847.75
1,680
