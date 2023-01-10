Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.55
-0.56
33.86
16.82
Op profit growth
1.4
-0.95
17.01
25.51
EBIT growth
-0.41
-9.54
15.39
41.29
Net profit growth
-169.43
-2,297.66
-95.55
-162.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.08
11.44
11.48
13.14
EBIT margin
5.17
7.45
8.19
9.5
Net profit margin
0.32
-0.68
0.03
0.92
RoCE
12.57
12.73
13.83
12.59
RoNW
0.89
-1.27
0.05
1.36
RoA
0.2
-0.29
0.01
0.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.08
-1.56
0.07
7.99
Dividend per share
1
0.7
0.7
3
Cash EPS
-11.24
-12.32
-9.17
-21.76
Book value per share
31.37
29.18
32.08
149.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
74.21
-48.23
481.42
13.7
P/CEPS
-7.12
-6.1
-3.67
-5.03
P/B
2.55
2.57
1.05
0.73
EV/EBIDTA
5.88
5.86
4.76
9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
37.52
Tax payout
156.6
-83.13
-56.11
-46.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
64.51
88.12
77.44
87.88
Inventory days
17.94
22.49
20.47
23.5
Creditor days
-93.15
-114.51
-96.81
-116.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.14
-1.14
-1.21
-1.22
Net debt / equity
2.94
3.01
3.12
3.05
Net debt / op. profit
3.47
3.36
3.78
4.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.48
-42.58
-45.34
-38.86
Employee costs
-7.43
-8.46
-9.03
-9.31
Other costs
-34.99
-37.5
-34.12
-38.68
