JMC Projects India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-61.03
102.1
116.81
144.95
Depreciation
-167.2
-142.37
-117.33
-71.65
Tax paid
57.47
-30.99
-37.85
-38.83
Working capital
58.12
155.9
-38.02
14.6
Other operating items
Operating
-112.63
84.63
-76.4
49.08
Capital expenditure
169.65
114.38
346.48
107.59
Free cash flow
57.01
199.01
270.07
156.67
Equity raised
1,988.27
1,850.05
1,612.78
1,315.5
Investing
-113.69
0
0
237.5
Financing
518.57
269.87
262.79
272.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
10.07
Net in cash
2,450.17
2,318.93
2,145.65
1,992.29
