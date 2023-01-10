Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,352.93
3,688.78
3,713.03
2,755.64
yoy growth (%)
45.11
-0.65
34.74
18.34
Raw materials
-2,731.16
-1,637.11
-1,753.36
-1,122.35
As % of sales
51.02
44.38
47.22
40.72
Employee costs
-402.56
-320.5
-346.41
-266.39
As % of sales
7.52
8.68
9.32
9.66
Other costs
-1,798.47
-1,399.61
-1,281.36
-1,082.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.59
37.94
34.5
39.26
Operating profit
420.71
331.54
331.88
284.76
OPM
7.85
8.98
8.93
10.33
Depreciation
-167.2
-142.37
-117.33
-71.65
Interest expense
-120.38
-113.8
-125.16
-85.77
Other income
-194.16
26.75
27.43
17.62
Profit before tax
-61.03
102.1
116.81
144.95
Taxes
57.47
-30.99
-37.85
-38.83
Tax rate
-94.17
-30.35
-32.4
-26.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.55
71.1
78.95
106.12
Exceptional items
-153.46
0
0
0
Net profit
-157.02
71.1
78.95
106.12
yoy growth (%)
-320.82
-9.93
-25.6
82.16
NPM
-2.93
1.92
2.12
3.85
