To the Members of

JMC Project (India) Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of JMC Project (India) Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March, 2022, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are included the Returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditors of the Companys branches at Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Maldives and Ghana and other auditors of the Companys eight unincorporated joint ventures in India (hereinafter referred to as ‘Standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of reports of the branch auditors on financial statements of such branches as were audited by the branch auditors and reports of other auditors on the financial statements of such unincorporated joint ventures, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2022, and its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us along with the consideration of reports of the branch auditors and other auditors referred to in "Other Matters" section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

DESCRIPTION OF KEY AUDIT MATTER

Sr. The key audit matter No. How the matter was addressed in our audit 1 Recognition of contract revenue and margin: Our procedures included the following: See note 16 to the standalone financial statements • Assessed compliance of the Companys policies in respect of revenue recognition with the applicable accounting standards. The Company enters into Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts, which are complex in nature and span over a number of reporting periods. • We selected a sample of contracts to test, using a risk-based criterias which included individual contracts with: The accounting standard requires an entity to select a single measurement method for the relevant performance obligation which depicts the entitys performance in transferring goods or services. In case of onerous contract, present obligations are recognised and measured as provisions. - significant revenue recognised during the year; The Company is recognising contract revenue and margin for these contracts based on input method, in accordance with the requirement of the standard. It relies on Companys estimates of the final outcome of each contract, and involves judgment, particularly in forecasting the cost to complete a contract, valuing contract variations, claims and liquidated damages. - significant accrued value of work done balances held at the year-end; or We identified contract accounting as a key audit matter because the estimation of total revenue and total cost to complete the contract is inherently subjective, complex and require significant judgment. The same may get subsequently changed due to change in prevailing circumstances, assumptions, contract variations, etc., and could result in significant variance in the revenue and profit or loss from contract for the reporting period. - low profit margins/no profit margins. • Obtained an understanding of Companys process for analysing long term contracts, the risk associated with the contract and any key judgments. • Evaluated the design and implementation of key internal controls over the contract revenue and cost estimation process through the combination of procedures involving inquiry, observations, reperformance and inspection of evidence. • Verified underlying documents such as original contract, and its amendments, key contract terms and milestones, etc. for verifying the estimation of contract revenue and costs and/or any change in such estimation. • Evaluating the outcome of previous estimates and agreeing the actual cost after the year end to the forecasted costs for the period. • Considered the adequacy of disclosures made in note 38 to the Companys standalone financial statements in respect of these judgments and estimates. 2 Recoverability of carrying value of investment: Our procedures included the following: See Note 6(a) and 6(c) to the standalone financial statements • Evaluated the design and implementation and testing operating effectiveness of controls over the managements process of impairment assessment. The assessment of recoverable amount of the Companys investment in and loans receivable from subsidiaries and joint venture involves significant judgment. The investments are carried at cost less any diminution in value of such investments and tested for impairment at each reporting date. These includes assumptions such as projected cash flows, discount rates, future business plan, claims, recoverability of certain receivables as well as economic assumption such as growth rate. • Evaluated the net worth and past performance of the Company to whom loans given or investments made. • Compared the carrying amount of the investment with the expected value of the business based on the discounted cash flow analysis. We focused on this area as a key audit matter due to judgment involved in forecasting future cash flows and the selection of assumptions. • Challenged the significant assumptions and judgements of independent valuation obtained by the Company used in impairment analysis, such as forecast revenue, margins, terminal growth and discount rates with the assistance of our valuations specialist. • Compared the previous forecast to actual results to assess the Companys ability to forecast accurately. • Performed sensitivity analysis on Key assumptions including discount rates and estimated future growth. • Evaluated accuracy of disclosure in the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of branches and unincorporated joint ventures of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. For the branches and unincorporated joint ventures included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by branch auditors and other auditors, such branch auditors and other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. Our responsibilities in this regard are further described in the section titled "Other Matters" in this audit report.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements five branches and eight unincorporated joint ventures included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflects total assets (before consolidation adjustments) of INR 150,973 lakhs as at 31 March, 2022, total revenue (before consolidation adjustments) of INR 140,541 lakhs and net cash inflows (before consolidation adjustments) amounting to INR 1,211 lakhs for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements of these branches and unincorporated joint ventures have been audited by the branch auditors and other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of branches and unincorporated joint ventures, is based solely on the report of such branch auditors and other auditors.

The said branches are located outside India whose financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries and which have been audited by other auditors under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in their respective countries. The Companys management has converted the financial statements of such branches located outside India from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries to accounting principles generally accepted in India. We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Companys management. Our opinion in so far as it relates to the balances and affairs of such branches located outside India is based on the report of branch auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Company and audited by us.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) I n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The reports on the accounts of the branch offices of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

d) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

e) I n our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and its unincorporated joint ventures incorporated in India and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March, 2022 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 25 to the standalone financial statements.

b) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 29 and Note 35 to the standalone financial statements.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; and

d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

- directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

- directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of JMC Projects (India) Limited for the year ended 31 March, 2022

With reference to Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2022, we report the following:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and investment properties.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and investment properties by which all property, plant and equipment and investment properties are verified every- year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed Note 3 and Note 4 in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including investment properties and Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in companies, provided guarantee to companies, granted unsecured loans to companies and other parties, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not made any investments or provided any guarantees to firms, limited liability partnership and other parties, not given loans to firms or limited liability partnership, not provided any security or advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured, to Companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties during the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans or stood guarantee to any other entity as below:

(INR in Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiaries* 8,106 - Joint venture* 5,935 - Associates* - Others Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiaries* 4,966 29,326 - Joint venture* 29,888** - Associates* - Others 5659**

*As per Companies Act, 2013

**The amount reported here are gross figures before adjustment of provision for expected credit loss.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular except for the following cases where there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and accordingly we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest:

(INR in Lakhs)

Name of the entity Amount Remarks Appropriate Real Estate Private Limited 4,884 There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal or payment of interest Bharat Road Network Limited 775* There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal or payment of interest Wainganga Expressway Private Limited 11,919 Loan is repayable on demand. As informed to us, the company has not demanded repayment of these loans during the year. These loans are interest free. Vindhyachal Expressway Private Limited 13,973 Brij Bhoomi Expressway Private Limited 3,363 Kurukshetra Expressway Private Limited 29,888* JMC Mining & Quarries Limited 71

*the amount reported here are gross figures before adjustment of provision for expected credit loss. Also, refer Note 35 of standalone financial statements.

Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except for the following loans or advances in the nature of loans to its Promoters, related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):

(INR in Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 14,041 14,041 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of Repayment (B) Total (A+B) 14,041 14,041 Percentage of loans to the total loans 100% 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans or provided guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of the loans given, guarantees given or securities provided are not applicable to the Company, since it is covered as a company engaged in business of providing infrastructural facilities. The company is in compliance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act with respect to the investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of services provided by the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax (‘GST).

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Professional Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in a few cases of Provident Fund and Professional Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- Tax, Professional Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March, 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Income-Tax or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (INR in Lakhs) * Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 /Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, Penalty and Interest 1,067.86 2007-08 to 2009-10 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad Finance Act, 1994 /Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, Penalty and Interest 653.30 2014-15 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad Finance Act, 1994 /Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, Penalty and Interest 551.40 2015-16 Principal Commissioner, Service Tax, Ahmedabad Finance Act, 1994/ Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, Penalty and Interest 98.18 2012-13 to 2015-16 Appellate Tribunal, Allahabad Finance Act, 1994/ Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, Penalty and Interest 158.61 2011-12 to 2015-16 Appellate Tribunal, Allahabad Finance Act, 1994/ Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, Penalty and Interest 85.01 2017-18 Asst. Commissioner (CGST& CX) Div VI Mumbai East Finance Act, 1994 /Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, Penalty and Interest 275.00 2015-16 Commissioner, Rourkela, Odisha Finance Act, 1994 /Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, Penalty and Interest 239.00 2015-16 to June 2017 Principal Commissioner, Service Tax, Ahmedabad [Preiodical SCN] FNo. STC/4-68/OA/ JMC/17-18/2743 Finance Act, 1994 /Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, Penalty and Interest 2.50 2012-13 to 2016-17 The Additional Commissioner of CGST (Appeal), Ahmedabad Finance Act, 1994 /Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, Penalty and Interest 7.00 2020-21 CT & GST officer, Jatni Odisha Finance Act, 1994 /Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, Penalty and Interest 63.00 2020-21 Deputy Commissioner, Noida, UP The West Bengal VAT Act, 2003 Tax, Penalty and Interest 83.09 2009-10 West Bengal Commercial Taxes Appellate and Revisional Board The West Bengal VAT Act, 2003 Tax, Penalty and Interest 182.86 2015-16 CIT (Appeals) The West Bengal VAT Act, 2003 Tax, Penalty and Interest 85.64 2016-17 CIT (Appeals) The West Bengal VAT Act, 2003 Tax, Penalty and Interest 30.34 2017-18 CIT (Appeals) Madhya Pradesh VAT Act, 2002 Tax, Penalty and Interest 0.82 2014-15 Additional Commissioner Appeals Madhya Pradesh VAT Act, 2002 Tax, Penalty and Interest 11.47 2015-16 Additional Commissioner Appeals Gujarat VAT Act, 2003 Tax, Penalty and Interest 261.72 2006-07 Gujarat VAT Tribunal Maharashtra VAT Act, 2002 Tax, Penalty and Interest 16.36 2012-13 Maharashtra VAT Tribunal Maharashtra VAT Act, 2002 Tax, Penalty and Interest 1.96 2013-14 Additional Commissioner Appeals Maharashtra VAT Act, 2002 Tax, Penalty and Interest 260.24 2014-15 Learned Joint Commissioner Maharashtra VAT Act, 2002 Tax, Penalty and Interest 293.44 2015-16 Joint Commissioner Appeals Maharashtra VAT Matter (2016-17) Tax, Penalty and Interest 242.10 2016-17 Joint Commissioner Appeals Bihar VAT matter Tax, Penalty and Interest 2.63 2014-15 Joint Commissioner Appeals Bihar VAT matter Tax, Penalty and Interest 6.14 2015-16 Joint Commissioner Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Penalty and Interest 15.43 2006-07 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Penalty and Interest 771.87 2006-07 to 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Penalty and Interest 3,667.48 2018-19 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Penalty and Interest 125.19 2009-10 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Penalty and Interest 19.70 2010-11 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Penalty and Interest 10.03 2004-05 Supreme Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Penalty and Interest 835.76 2016-17 CIT (Appeals)

* Net of amounts paid in protest

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained, other than INR 554 lakhs which remain unutilised as at 31 March, 2022.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and joint ventures (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. Also, refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements in respect of an ongoing investigation.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) I n respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to a Special Account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with Section 135(6) of the said Act.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of JMC Projects (India) Limited for the year ended 31 March, 2022

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE AFORESAID STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2A(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of JMC Projects (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2022, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (‘hereinafter referred to as ‘the Act).

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the auditors of the relevant branches and unincorporated joint ventures in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OTHER MATTERS

Our aforesaid report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements in so far as it relates to five overseas branches and eight unincorporated joint ventures which are incorporated in India is based on the corresponding reports of the auditors of such overseas branches and unincorporated joint ventures. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.