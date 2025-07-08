JMC Projects India Ltd Summary

Started in 5th June of the year 1986 as a construction company under the name of Civen Construction Pvt Ltd, now the JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC) has to its credit many prestigious projects in Industrial, Power, Institutional & Infrastructure sectors and is always acknowledged as a reliable & professional construction company by discerning & quality conscious market. JMC is one of the few construction companies certified under ISO 9001:2000 quality management system by TUV Management Services of Germany. JMC is engaged in civil and structural construction work of Industrial, Power projects, pharmaceutical projects, Corporate houses, Institutional and Residential projects, Infrastructure projects etc. working across India. The Company had changed its name to Joshi & Modi Construction Pvt Ltd in 10th December of the year 1987 and then to JMC Projects (India) Pvt Ltd in 21st January of the year 1994. The Companys status was converted from private limited to a public limited company in 4th February of the year 1994 and consequently obtained its present name as JMC Projects (India) Limited. During the year 1997, the company bagged Award for Perfection in Time & Quality presented by Ahmedabad Management Association for Construction of World Class Management Institution Building at Ahmedabad. The Company had holds an ISO 9002 Certification from TUV Suddeutschland, Germany for Quality Assurance System in the year 1999-2000. During the year 2001, JMC had received orders for the construction of Mekino Asia Technical Centre at Bangalore and construction of Intel Design Centre at Bangalore worth of Rs.245 crores. JMC had bagged an order for construction of a section, Godhra Shamlaji SH-5 road project from Ircon International Ltd in June of the year 2003. The Company made a construction for pharmaceutical plant to J.B Chemical & Pharma Ltd at Daman in the year of 2002-03. JMC was committed with a structural works for construction of six elevated stations for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at New Delhi.In the year of 2004-05, the company designed and also constructed the flyover at Greenlands Junction for Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad. During the year of 2005-06, constructed Jayanth Tech Park at Nandambakkam, Chennai and made contract to supply of equipment and erection & commission for Tower Package for 400 KV D/C LILO of Vijayawada- Gazuwaka Transmission Line at Vemagiri under SR Strengthening- VI Transmission system for Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Since February of the year 2007, JMC became as a subsidiary company of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL). Also in the same year of 2007, the company had received the orders for construction of Overhaul, Testing Buildings & Storage space for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at Sunabeda, Orissa, Design & Construction of complete Civil Package for M/s. Elecon Engineering at Dadri (NTPC) and civil work at Salarpuria Symphony, for Saturn Griha Nirman Pvt. Ltd. at Bangalore. Apart from the regular, the company had bagged major orders in water / drainage pipelines during the year 2007-08. For the first time, JMC had successfully commissioned RCC pipe manufacturing plant near Bhopal to enhance vertical strength for pipeline projects. During the same year of 2007-08, JMC had received new contracts worth of approximately Rs. 18,413 million in different sections of its operations.The Company is marching towards other areas such as Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) projects, Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) for developers, railways, airports, urban infrastructure etc. which are going to be major thrust in coming years.