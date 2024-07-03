iifl-logo-icon 1
Man Infraconstruction Ltd Share Price

251.73
(0.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:34:57 AM

  • Open248.51
  • Day's High252.31
  • 52 Wk High262.8
  • Prev. Close249.81
  • Day's Low248.51
  • 52 Wk Low 167.16
  • Turnover (lac)475.6
  • P/E60.39
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value37.16
  • EPS4.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,447.16
  • Div. Yield0.64
Man Infraconstruction Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

248.51

Prev. Close

249.81

Turnover(Lac.)

475.6

Day's High

252.31

Day's Low

248.51

52 Week's High

262.8

52 Week's Low

167.16

Book Value

37.16

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,447.16

P/E

60.39

EPS

4.14

Divi. Yield

0.64

Man Infraconstruction Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.45

Record Date: 19 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Man Infraconstruction Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Man Infraconstruction Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.55%

Foreign: 9.54%

Indian: 57.62%

Non-Promoter- 5.39%

Institutions: 5.39%

Non-Institutions: 27.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Man Infraconstruction Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

210.05

74.25

74.25

49.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,189.72

1,061.86

929.77

881.15

Net Worth

1,399.77

1,136.11

1,004.02

930.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

236.57

119.6

106.97

192.86

yoy growth (%)

97.79

11.8

-44.53

21.76

Raw materials

-51.22

-45.18

-41.94

-46.24

As % of sales

21.65

37.77

39.21

23.97

Employee costs

-27.97

-19.62

-24.66

-23.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

131.2

109.8

88.57

102.21

Depreciation

-4.8

-6.47

-4.8

-4.83

Tax paid

-25.56

-17.38

-19.85

-28.54

Working capital

61.82

9.22

178.71

59.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

97.79

11.8

-44.53

21.76

Op profit growth

1,535.52

-302.65

-110.42

-37.8

EBIT growth

18.55

23.8

-13.01

15.07

Net profit growth

14.3

34.47

-6.71

23.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,263.45

1,890.35

961.48

427.16

266.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,263.45

1,890.35

961.48

427.16

266.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

115.92

52.76

202.48

26.07

32.31

Man Infraconstruction Ltd Peer Comparison

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Man Infraconstruction Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Parag Shah..

Independent Director

Dharmesh Shah

Independent Director

Kamlesh S Vikamsey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Durgesh Dingankar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Berjis M Desai

Managing Director

Manan Shah.

Independent Director

Kavita Upadhyay

Whole Time Director & CFO

ASHOK MANHARLAL MEHTA

Additional Director

SUDHIR HANSRAJ KAPADIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Man Infraconstruction Ltd

Summary

Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) was incorporated on August 16, 2002 as a Private Limited Company with the name Man Construction Pvt. Ltd. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Man Construction Limited on July 15, 2004. On November 3, 2006, the Company changed the name from Man Construction Limited to Man Infraconstruction Limited. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company is engaged in the business of civil construction and has undertaken projects in the six States of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Goa and Tamil Nadu. The operations of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. (Man Infra) is divided into two business verticals viz., Construction and Real Estate Development. The Company is an integrated EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company with over 50 years of experience and execution capabilities in Port, Residential, Commercial & Industrial and Road construction segments with projects spanning across India. As a Real Estate Developer, it has delivered multiple Residential projects in Mumbai and is recognised for its superior quality construction and timely project delivery. The Companys business is mix of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) & Asset Ownership/ Real Estate. Various development/re-development projects are executed by the Company and its subsidiaries/associates in and around Mumbai & Pune. The Company is engaged in the business of civil construction. It provides construction services for port
Company FAQs

What is the Man Infraconstruction Ltd share price today?

The Man Infraconstruction Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹251.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Man Infraconstruction Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Man Infraconstruction Ltd is ₹9447.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Man Infraconstruction Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Man Infraconstruction Ltd is 60.39 and 6.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Man Infraconstruction Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Man Infraconstruction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Man Infraconstruction Ltd is ₹167.16 and ₹262.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Man Infraconstruction Ltd?

Man Infraconstruction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.72%, 3 Years at 33.86%, 1 Year at 14.59%, 6 Month at 26.06%, 3 Month at 31.33% and 1 Month at 5.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Man Infraconstruction Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Man Infraconstruction Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.18 %
Institutions - 5.40 %
Public - 27.43 %

