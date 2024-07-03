Summary

Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) was incorporated on August 16, 2002 as a Private Limited Company with the name Man Construction Pvt. Ltd. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Man Construction Limited on July 15, 2004. On November 3, 2006, the Company changed the name from Man Construction Limited to Man Infraconstruction Limited. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company is engaged in the business of civil construction and has undertaken projects in the six States of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Goa and Tamil Nadu. The operations of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. (Man Infra) is divided into two business verticals viz., Construction and Real Estate Development. The Company is an integrated EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company with over 50 years of experience and execution capabilities in Port, Residential, Commercial & Industrial and Road construction segments with projects spanning across India. As a Real Estate Developer, it has delivered multiple Residential projects in Mumbai and is recognised for its superior quality construction and timely project delivery. The Companys business is mix of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) & Asset Ownership/ Real Estate. Various development/re-development projects are executed by the Company and its subsidiaries/associates in and around Mumbai & Pune. The Company is engaged in the business of civil construction. It provides construction services for port

