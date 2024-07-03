Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹248.51
Prev. Close₹249.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹475.6
Day's High₹252.31
Day's Low₹248.51
52 Week's High₹262.8
52 Week's Low₹167.16
Book Value₹37.16
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,447.16
P/E60.39
EPS4.14
Divi. Yield0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
210.05
74.25
74.25
49.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,189.72
1,061.86
929.77
881.15
Net Worth
1,399.77
1,136.11
1,004.02
930.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
236.57
119.6
106.97
192.86
yoy growth (%)
97.79
11.8
-44.53
21.76
Raw materials
-51.22
-45.18
-41.94
-46.24
As % of sales
21.65
37.77
39.21
23.97
Employee costs
-27.97
-19.62
-24.66
-23.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
131.2
109.8
88.57
102.21
Depreciation
-4.8
-6.47
-4.8
-4.83
Tax paid
-25.56
-17.38
-19.85
-28.54
Working capital
61.82
9.22
178.71
59.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
97.79
11.8
-44.53
21.76
Op profit growth
1,535.52
-302.65
-110.42
-37.8
EBIT growth
18.55
23.8
-13.01
15.07
Net profit growth
14.3
34.47
-6.71
23.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,263.45
1,890.35
961.48
427.16
266.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,263.45
1,890.35
961.48
427.16
266.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
115.92
52.76
202.48
26.07
32.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Parag Shah..
Independent Director
Dharmesh Shah
Independent Director
Kamlesh S Vikamsey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Durgesh Dingankar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Berjis M Desai
Managing Director
Manan Shah.
Independent Director
Kavita Upadhyay
Whole Time Director & CFO
ASHOK MANHARLAL MEHTA
Additional Director
SUDHIR HANSRAJ KAPADIA
Reports by Man Infraconstruction Ltd
Summary
Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) was incorporated on August 16, 2002 as a Private Limited Company with the name Man Construction Pvt. Ltd. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Man Construction Limited on July 15, 2004. On November 3, 2006, the Company changed the name from Man Construction Limited to Man Infraconstruction Limited. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company is engaged in the business of civil construction and has undertaken projects in the six States of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Goa and Tamil Nadu. The operations of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. (Man Infra) is divided into two business verticals viz., Construction and Real Estate Development. The Company is an integrated EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company with over 50 years of experience and execution capabilities in Port, Residential, Commercial & Industrial and Road construction segments with projects spanning across India. As a Real Estate Developer, it has delivered multiple Residential projects in Mumbai and is recognised for its superior quality construction and timely project delivery. The Companys business is mix of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) & Asset Ownership/ Real Estate. Various development/re-development projects are executed by the Company and its subsidiaries/associates in and around Mumbai & Pune. The Company is engaged in the business of civil construction. It provides construction services for port
Read More
The Man Infraconstruction Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹251.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Man Infraconstruction Ltd is ₹9447.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Man Infraconstruction Ltd is 60.39 and 6.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Man Infraconstruction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Man Infraconstruction Ltd is ₹167.16 and ₹262.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Man Infraconstruction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.72%, 3 Years at 33.86%, 1 Year at 14.59%, 6 Month at 26.06%, 3 Month at 31.33% and 1 Month at 5.91%.
