|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Intimation of Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 6th August, 2024 through VC/OAVM along with Annual Report for F.Y 2023-24 and e-voting Instructions. Proceeding of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. IST. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the details of results of e-voting in respect of 22nd Annual General Meeting held on 6th August, 2024 along with Scrutinizers Report and Reg 44. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
