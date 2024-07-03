Man Infraconstruction Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
966.71
1,210.08
697.23
217.75
171.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
966.71
1,210.08
697.23
217.75
171.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
73.73
37.78
191.92
17.87
23.34
Total Income
1,040.44
1,247.86
889.15
235.61
194.9
Total Expenditure
689.97
920.54
505.34
161
179.84
PBIDT
350.47
327.32
383.81
74.61
15.06
Interest
23.17
44.56
47.74
40.25
43.46
PBDT
327.3
282.76
336.06
34.36
-28.4
Depreciation
7.29
8.17
6.68
4.69
4.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
58.41
67.19
82.81
14.15
14.6
Deferred Tax
22.91
9.97
-10.53
2.08
-37.19
Reported Profit After Tax
238.69
197.43
257.11
13.44
-10.72
Minority Interest After NP
3.57
20.43
78.12
-3.04
-4.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
235.12
177
178.99
16.47
-6.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
235.12
177
178.99
16.47
-6.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.33
4.76
4.82
0.67
-0.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
45
90
63
45
0
Equity
74.25
74.25
74.25
49.5
49.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.25
27.04
55.04
34.26
8.77
PBDTM(%)
33.85
23.36
48.19
15.77
-16.55
PATM(%)
24.69
16.31
36.87
6.17
-6.24
