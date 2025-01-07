iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Man Infraconstruction Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

243.71
(1.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:34:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Man Infraconstruction Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

236.57

119.6

106.97

192.86

yoy growth (%)

97.79

11.8

-44.53

21.76

Raw materials

-51.22

-45.18

-41.94

-46.24

As % of sales

21.65

37.77

39.21

23.97

Employee costs

-27.97

-19.62

-24.66

-23.82

As % of sales

11.82

16.41

23.05

12.35

Other costs

-96.26

-51.05

-42.2

-105.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.69

42.68

39.44

54.5

Operating profit

61.1

3.73

-1.84

17.67

OPM

25.82

3.12

-1.72

9.16

Depreciation

-4.8

-6.47

-4.8

-4.83

Interest expense

-0.41

-1.21

-1.09

-0.87

Other income

75.32

113.76

96.32

90.25

Profit before tax

131.2

109.8

88.57

102.21

Taxes

-25.56

-17.38

-19.85

-28.54

Tax rate

-19.48

-15.83

-22.41

-27.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

105.63

92.41

68.72

73.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

105.63

92.41

68.72

73.67

yoy growth (%)

14.3

34.47

-6.71

23.56

NPM

44.65

77.27

64.24

38.19

Man Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Man Infraconstruction Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.