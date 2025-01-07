Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
236.57
119.6
106.97
192.86
yoy growth (%)
97.79
11.8
-44.53
21.76
Raw materials
-51.22
-45.18
-41.94
-46.24
As % of sales
21.65
37.77
39.21
23.97
Employee costs
-27.97
-19.62
-24.66
-23.82
As % of sales
11.82
16.41
23.05
12.35
Other costs
-96.26
-51.05
-42.2
-105.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.69
42.68
39.44
54.5
Operating profit
61.1
3.73
-1.84
17.67
OPM
25.82
3.12
-1.72
9.16
Depreciation
-4.8
-6.47
-4.8
-4.83
Interest expense
-0.41
-1.21
-1.09
-0.87
Other income
75.32
113.76
96.32
90.25
Profit before tax
131.2
109.8
88.57
102.21
Taxes
-25.56
-17.38
-19.85
-28.54
Tax rate
-19.48
-15.83
-22.41
-27.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
105.63
92.41
68.72
73.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
105.63
92.41
68.72
73.67
yoy growth (%)
14.3
34.47
-6.71
23.56
NPM
44.65
77.27
64.24
38.19
