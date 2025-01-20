iifl-logo-icon 1
Man Infraconstruction Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

125.08

59.99

-59.02

44.25

Op profit growth

156.28

-3,655.23

-101.36

88.28

EBIT growth

291.35

544.42

-92.56

55.19

Net profit growth

575.78

-549.35

-110.7

25.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.74

22.6

-1.01

30.6

EBIT margin

45.69

26.28

6.52

35.95

Net profit margin

22.5

7.49

-2.66

10.2

RoCE

32.69

9.78

1.51

21.28

RoNW

6.98

1.16

-0.25

2.46

RoA

4.02

0.69

-0.15

1.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.04

1.35

-0.49

4.41

Dividend per share

1.26

0.9

0.55

0.54

Cash EPS

5.57

0.92

-0.57

2.36

Book value per share

23.15

27.8

27.53

28.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.96

20.59

-22.79

7.56

P/CEPS

18.68

30.1

-19.47

14.11

P/B

4.5

1.01

0.41

1.19

EV/EBIDTA

9.06

10.81

27.18

6.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

14.41

69.59

-191.02

28.26

Tax payout

-21.28

-40.39

-56.11

-38.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.63

79.6

121.51

53.45

Inventory days

161.67

334.38

478.34

154.86

Creditor days

-46.83

-68.41

-66.26

-44.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.11

-1.92

-0.3

-4.21

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.4

0.36

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

0.79

2.9

-92.53

1.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-20.35

-22.26

-23.49

-12.03

Employee costs

-6

-8.48

-13.73

-6.95

Other costs

-47.89

-46.63

-63.78

-50.41

