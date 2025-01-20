Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
125.08
59.99
-59.02
44.25
Op profit growth
156.28
-3,655.23
-101.36
88.28
EBIT growth
291.35
544.42
-92.56
55.19
Net profit growth
575.78
-549.35
-110.7
25.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.74
22.6
-1.01
30.6
EBIT margin
45.69
26.28
6.52
35.95
Net profit margin
22.5
7.49
-2.66
10.2
RoCE
32.69
9.78
1.51
21.28
RoNW
6.98
1.16
-0.25
2.46
RoA
4.02
0.69
-0.15
1.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.04
1.35
-0.49
4.41
Dividend per share
1.26
0.9
0.55
0.54
Cash EPS
5.57
0.92
-0.57
2.36
Book value per share
23.15
27.8
27.53
28.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.96
20.59
-22.79
7.56
P/CEPS
18.68
30.1
-19.47
14.11
P/B
4.5
1.01
0.41
1.19
EV/EBIDTA
9.06
10.81
27.18
6.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
14.41
69.59
-191.02
28.26
Tax payout
-21.28
-40.39
-56.11
-38.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.63
79.6
121.51
53.45
Inventory days
161.67
334.38
478.34
154.86
Creditor days
-46.83
-68.41
-66.26
-44.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.11
-1.92
-0.3
-4.21
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.4
0.36
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
0.79
2.9
-92.53
1.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-20.35
-22.26
-23.49
-12.03
Employee costs
-6
-8.48
-13.73
-6.95
Other costs
-47.89
-46.63
-63.78
-50.41
No Record Found
