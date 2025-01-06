Man Infraconstruction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
131.2
109.8
88.57
102.21
Depreciation
-4.8
-6.47
-4.8
-4.83
Tax paid
-25.56
-17.38
-19.85
-28.54
Working capital
61.82
9.22
178.71
59.05
Other operating items
Operating
162.65
95.16
242.63
127.88
Capital expenditure
-1.34
-0.37
24.83
0.37
Free cash flow
161.31
94.78
267.46
128.25
Equity raised
1,761.22
1,622.25
1,434.6
1,251.87
Investing
16.2
45.3
-51.63
-77.78
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
31.19
22.28
13.61
13.36
Net in cash
1,969.93
1,784.61
1,664.04
1,315.71
