Man Infraconstruction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

239.93
(-3.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Man Infraconstruction Ltd

Man Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

131.2

109.8

88.57

102.21

Depreciation

-4.8

-6.47

-4.8

-4.83

Tax paid

-25.56

-17.38

-19.85

-28.54

Working capital

61.82

9.22

178.71

59.05

Other operating items

Operating

162.65

95.16

242.63

127.88

Capital expenditure

-1.34

-0.37

24.83

0.37

Free cash flow

161.31

94.78

267.46

128.25

Equity raised

1,761.22

1,622.25

1,434.6

1,251.87

Investing

16.2

45.3

-51.63

-77.78

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

31.19

22.28

13.61

13.36

Net in cash

1,969.93

1,784.61

1,664.04

1,315.71

