Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 11 Jul 2024

MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; and 2. Payment of First Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25. The Board of DIrectors at their meeting held today i.e 6th August, 2024 declared First interim dividend of Rs.0.45 per Equity Share (i.e 22.5%). The Record Date for the purpose of determinig the entitlment of the Shareholders for the said Dividend has been fixed as Monday, 19th August, 2024 and the said Dividend shall be paid on Friday 30th August, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024) The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e Tuesday 6th August, 2024, On recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sudhir Kapadia (DIN: 05307843) as an Additional and Independent Director effective from August 06, 2024 for a period of 5 Years, subject to approval of Shareholders (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 3 May 2024

MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further as communicated earlier pursuant to Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in Securities adopted by the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for all Designated/ Connected Persons (as defined in the code) with effect from Monday 1st April 2024 till expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and accordingly the Trading Window shall remain closed till Thursday 16th May 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed the Audited Finacial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quater and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Press Release, Investor Presentation and other applicable disclosures. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024