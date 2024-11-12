|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; and 2. Payment of First Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25. The Board of DIrectors at their meeting held today i.e 6th August, 2024 declared First interim dividend of Rs.0.45 per Equity Share (i.e 22.5%). The Record Date for the purpose of determinig the entitlment of the Shareholders for the said Dividend has been fixed as Monday, 19th August, 2024 and the said Dividend shall be paid on Friday 30th August, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024) The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e Tuesday 6th August, 2024, On recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sudhir Kapadia (DIN: 05307843) as an Additional and Independent Director effective from August 06, 2024 for a period of 5 Years, subject to approval of Shareholders (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further as communicated earlier pursuant to Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in Securities adopted by the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for all Designated/ Connected Persons (as defined in the code) with effect from Monday 1st April 2024 till expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and accordingly the Trading Window shall remain closed till Thursday 16th May 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed the Audited Finacial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quater and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Press Release, Investor Presentation and other applicable disclosures. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023; and (ii) payment of Fourth Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has, inter alia: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023, after the Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors; 2. Declared Fourth Interim Dividend of Rs.0.54 per equity share (i.e. 27%) on 37,12,50,405 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24; and 3. Re-appointed Mrs. Kavita Bhaskar Upadhyay (DIN: 08333952), as an Independent Director for a second consecutive term of 5 (five) years with effect from February 13, 2024 up to February 12, 2029, subject to the approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.