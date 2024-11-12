iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Man Infraconstruction Ltd Board Meeting

218.69
(-3.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Man Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202411 Jul 2024
MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; and 2. Payment of First Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25. The Board of DIrectors at their meeting held today i.e 6th August, 2024 declared First interim dividend of Rs.0.45 per Equity Share (i.e 22.5%). The Record Date for the purpose of determinig the entitlment of the Shareholders for the said Dividend has been fixed as Monday, 19th August, 2024 and the said Dividend shall be paid on Friday 30th August, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024) The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e Tuesday 6th August, 2024, On recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sudhir Kapadia (DIN: 05307843) as an Additional and Independent Director effective from August 06, 2024 for a period of 5 Years, subject to approval of Shareholders (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20243 May 2024
MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further as communicated earlier pursuant to Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in Securities adopted by the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for all Designated/ Connected Persons (as defined in the code) with effect from Monday 1st April 2024 till expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and accordingly the Trading Window shall remain closed till Thursday 16th May 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed the Audited Finacial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quater and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Press Release, Investor Presentation and other applicable disclosures. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023; and (ii) payment of Fourth Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has, inter alia: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023, after the Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors; 2. Declared Fourth Interim Dividend of Rs.0.54 per equity share (i.e. 27%) on 37,12,50,405 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24; and 3. Re-appointed Mrs. Kavita Bhaskar Upadhyay (DIN: 08333952), as an Independent Director for a second consecutive term of 5 (five) years with effect from February 13, 2024 up to February 12, 2029, subject to the approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.02.2024)

Man Infra: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Man Infraconstruction Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.