|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|0.45
|22.5
|Interim 1
|The Board of DIrectors at their meeting held today i.e 6th August, 2024 declared First interim dividend of Rs.0.45 per Equity Share (i.e 22.5%). The Record Date for the purpose of determinig the entitlment of the Shareholders for the said Dividend has been fixed as Monday, 19th August, 2024 and the said Dividend shall be paid on Friday 30th August, 2024. The Board of Director at their meeting held today i.e Tuesday 6th August, 2024, declared First Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.45 per equity share i.e 22.5%. The Payment date for the said Dividend has been fixed as Friday 30th August, 2024. Read less..
|Dividend
|5 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|0.54
|27
|Interim 4
|Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has, inter alia: Declared Fourth Interim Dividend of Rs.0.54 per equity share (i.e. 27%) on 37,12,50,405 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today, has inter-alia, declared fourth interim divided of Rs. 0.54 per equity share. The said dividend shall be paid/dispatched on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)
