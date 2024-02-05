iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Man Infraconstruction Ltd Dividend

227.41
(3.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Man Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend6 Aug 202419 Aug 202419 Aug 20240.4522.5Interim 1
The Board of DIrectors at their meeting held today i.e 6th August, 2024 declared First interim dividend of Rs.0.45 per Equity Share (i.e 22.5%). The Record Date for the purpose of determinig the entitlment of the Shareholders for the said Dividend has been fixed as Monday, 19th August, 2024 and the said Dividend shall be paid on Friday 30th August, 2024. The Board of Director at their meeting held today i.e Tuesday 6th August, 2024, declared First Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.45 per equity share i.e 22.5%. The Payment date for the said Dividend has been fixed as Friday 30th August, 2024. Read less..
Dividend5 Feb 202415 Feb 202415 Feb 20240.5427Interim 4
Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has, inter alia: Declared Fourth Interim Dividend of Rs.0.54 per equity share (i.e. 27%) on 37,12,50,405 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today, has inter-alia, declared fourth interim divided of Rs. 0.54 per equity share. The said dividend shall be paid/dispatched on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)

Man Infra: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Man Infraconstruction Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.