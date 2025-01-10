To The Members of Man Infraconstruction Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Man Infraconstruction Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified (SAs) under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics issued by ICAI. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditor?s Response 1. Revenue recognition over time in Construction contracts "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". The main portion of the Company?s income relates to construction contracts. In all material respects revenue is related to construction projects and is recognized over time, i.e., applying percentage of completion. Thus, revenue and costs in construction projects is recognized based on assumptions and estimates on future outcome as documented in the projected forecasts. These forecasts include estimates of costs for, e.g., labour, material, subcontractors and defect liability. From time to time, the latter may require updated estimates also for completed projects. As applicable, forecasts also include assessments of claims on customers relating to, e.g., change or additional orders and deficiencies in tender conditions. The element of assumptions and estimates means that final results may deviate from those now reported. The size of the amounts involved combined with the elements of assumptions and estimates makes this a key audit matter. We have performed analytical reviews of revenue and margins reported and evaluated management?s routines for follows up of the projects financial results and also discussed the latter with management. On the sample basis, we have examined revenue and the recognized project costs on which the determination of completion ratio is based. We have also tested the mathematical accuracy of the percentage of completion profit calculation. We have discussed with the Company the principles, methods and assumptions on which estimates are based, including those forming the basis for defect liability provisions for projects already completed.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information.

The Other Information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Report and shareholder information but does not include the consolidated financial statements, the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the Other Information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management?s and Those Charged with Governance responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; (b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and relevant provisions of the Act; (e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the

Directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements; (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note No. 4.03 to the standalone financial statements; (ii) The Company does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; (iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in Note no. 4.16, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in Note no. 4.16, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures performed by us that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement;

(v) The interim dividend declared and / or paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For G. M. Kapadia &Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 104767W

Atul Shah Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 039569 Date : May 14, 2024 UDIN: 24039569BKAUIV3924

Annexure A - referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date, to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) As the Company does not hold any intangible assets reporting under clause 3(i)(B) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, most of the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company were physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on verification of records, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties held as Property, Plant and Equipment excluding self constructed properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Immovable properties held as Property, Plant and equipment whose title deeds have been mortgaged with lenders who have extended credit facilities to the Company as balance sheet date are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations directly received by us from lenders.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories has been physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising of statements on ageing analysis of the trade receivables and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans, stood guarantee to Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are as follows:-

Amount in Lakhs

Particulars Guarantee Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 26,100.00 39,803.10 -Subsidiaries 26,100.00 13,588.00 -Joint Ventures - 5,340.00 -Associates - 255.10 -Others - 20,620.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: 13,864.32 50,174.18 -Subsidiaries 13,864.32 33,045.00 -Joint Ventures - 6,314.18 -Associates - 250.00 -Others - 10,565.00

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantees to Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Company?s interest.

(c) TheCompanyhasgrantedloansorprovidedadvances in the nature of loan are payable on demand. During the year, the Company has not demanded such loan or advances in the nature of loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, as the loans are repayable on demand, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted Loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment details of which are given below:

Amount in lakhs Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand 50,174.18 - 39,609.18 - Without specify terms or period of repayment - - - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - 78.94%

(iv) Based on the audit process applied by us and according to the information and explanation given to us, in our opinion the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Act, in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard.

(vi) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for the services rendered by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained and in our opinion; prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues such as Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, value added tax, cess and other applicable statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears as at March 31, 2024 which were due for more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The details of disputed prescribed statutory dues, that have not been paid by the Company are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Financial Year Amount Rs ( ) Amount paid under Protest (Rs) TNGST Act, 1959 Sales Tax The Assistant Commissioner (CT), Chennai 2006-07 0.31 lakhs - Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 2009-10 80.65 lakhs 5.49 lakhs

(viii) There are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority; (c) The Company has not taken any terms loan. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (d) The Company has not raised any funds raised on short-term basis. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has complied with the requirements of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the funds raised have been, prima facie, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised other than temporary deployment pending application. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of (fully or partly or optionally) convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year; (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under section 143 (12) of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In respect of transactions with the related parties, the Company has complied provisions of sections 177 and section 188 of the Companies Act wherever applicable. Necessary disclosures relating to related party transactions have been made in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to get registered under 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For G. M. Kapadia &Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 104767W

Atul Shah Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 039569 Date : May 14, 2024 UDIN: 24039569BKAUIV3924

Annexure B - referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date to the members of the Company on financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under section 143(3)(i) of the Act Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Man Infraconstruction Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Company?s internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company?s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For G. M. Kapadia & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.104767W