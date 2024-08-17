Summary

Era Infra Engineering Ltd, the flagship company of Era group, is a fully integrated infrastructure development company. The company is primarily engaged in diversified construction activities of power projects, roads, railways & other infrastructure projects. They are having a strong presence in the construction sector with an impressive track record.Era Infra Engineering Ltd has four strategic business divisions, namely Construction & Contracts, EPC & International, Ready Mix Concrete and Equipment Management. The company is headquartered in New Delhi. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Ghaziabad and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Manesar in Haryana.Era Infra Engineering Ltd was incorporated Era Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd on September 3, 1990. The company was subsequently converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Era Constructions (India) Ltd on October 19, 1992.In March 1995, the company came out with their maiden public issue for 1.5 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each to expand and strengthen their operations. In the year 1999, the company was awarded their first mega power plant project, Talcher Super Thermal Power Project (Unit I & II) by NTPC for Rs 3134 lakh. During the year 2003-04, the company has successfully completed the construction of the Power Project of Unit I & II.During the year 2004-05, the company bagged some prestigious projects like construction of Cargo Complex at Kolkata Airport for Rs 29.37 crore

Read More