Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹1.5
Prev. Close₹1.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹1.5
Day's Low₹1.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-74.09
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
66.32
66.32
66.32
36.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,822.92
-530.14
781.12
1,420.09
Net Worth
-1,756.6
-463.82
847.44
1,456.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,210.72
1,211.01
1,697.9
2,669.54
yoy growth (%)
-0.02
-28.67
-36.39
-42.87
Raw materials
-734.42
-1,093.54
-707.44
-379.2
As % of sales
60.66
90.29
41.66
14.2
Employee costs
-61.88
-92.9
-100.19
-111.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1,295.03
-1,315.89
-656.09
-506.07
Depreciation
-194.43
-196.2
-197.93
-130.73
Tax paid
0
0
-0.79
269.22
Working capital
-874.73
-520.28
216.53
678.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.02
-28.67
-36.39
-42.87
Op profit growth
-42.59
-338.24
-47.36
-66.27
EBIT growth
-29.45
-27,598.89
-98.92
-76.52
Net profit growth
-1.58
100.32
30.37
-399.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
1,272.51
1,218.69
1,702.54
2,684.15
4,684.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,272.51
1,218.69
1,702.54
2,684.15
4,684.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.65
9.87
41.89
22.32
32.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
H S Bharana
Director
Mast Ram
Company Secretary
Gaurav Rajoriya
Director
Rattan Lal
Addtnl Independent Director
Vandana Kaushik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Era Infra Engineering Ltd
Summary
Era Infra Engineering Ltd, the flagship company of Era group, is a fully integrated infrastructure development company. The company is primarily engaged in diversified construction activities of power projects, roads, railways & other infrastructure projects. They are having a strong presence in the construction sector with an impressive track record.Era Infra Engineering Ltd has four strategic business divisions, namely Construction & Contracts, EPC & International, Ready Mix Concrete and Equipment Management. The company is headquartered in New Delhi. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Ghaziabad and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Manesar in Haryana.Era Infra Engineering Ltd was incorporated Era Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd on September 3, 1990. The company was subsequently converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Era Constructions (India) Ltd on October 19, 1992.In March 1995, the company came out with their maiden public issue for 1.5 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each to expand and strengthen their operations. In the year 1999, the company was awarded their first mega power plant project, Talcher Super Thermal Power Project (Unit I & II) by NTPC for Rs 3134 lakh. During the year 2003-04, the company has successfully completed the construction of the Power Project of Unit I & II.During the year 2004-05, the company bagged some prestigious projects like construction of Cargo Complex at Kolkata Airport for Rs 29.37 crore
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.