Era Infra Engineering Ltd Share Price

1.5
(-3.23%)
Sep 12, 2016|11:44:33 AM

Era Infra Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

1.5

Prev. Close

1.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

1.5

Day's Low

1.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-74.09

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.74

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Era Infra Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Era Infra Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Era Infra Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:26 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.74%

Non-Promoter- 4.03%

Institutions: 4.03%

Non-Institutions: 30.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Era Infra Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

66.32

66.32

66.32

36.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,822.92

-530.14

781.12

1,420.09

Net Worth

-1,756.6

-463.82

847.44

1,456.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,210.72

1,211.01

1,697.9

2,669.54

yoy growth (%)

-0.02

-28.67

-36.39

-42.87

Raw materials

-734.42

-1,093.54

-707.44

-379.2

As % of sales

60.66

90.29

41.66

14.2

Employee costs

-61.88

-92.9

-100.19

-111.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1,295.03

-1,315.89

-656.09

-506.07

Depreciation

-194.43

-196.2

-197.93

-130.73

Tax paid

0

0

-0.79

269.22

Working capital

-874.73

-520.28

216.53

678.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.02

-28.67

-36.39

-42.87

Op profit growth

-42.59

-338.24

-47.36

-66.27

EBIT growth

-29.45

-27,598.89

-98.92

-76.52

Net profit growth

-1.58

100.32

30.37

-399.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

1,272.51

1,218.69

1,702.54

2,684.15

4,684.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,272.51

1,218.69

1,702.54

2,684.15

4,684.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.65

9.87

41.89

22.32

32.18

Era Infra Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Era Infra Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

H S Bharana

Director

Mast Ram

Company Secretary

Gaurav Rajoriya

Director

Rattan Lal

Addtnl Independent Director

Vandana Kaushik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Era Infra Engineering Ltd

Summary

Era Infra Engineering Ltd, the flagship company of Era group, is a fully integrated infrastructure development company. The company is primarily engaged in diversified construction activities of power projects, roads, railways & other infrastructure projects. They are having a strong presence in the construction sector with an impressive track record.Era Infra Engineering Ltd has four strategic business divisions, namely Construction & Contracts, EPC & International, Ready Mix Concrete and Equipment Management. The company is headquartered in New Delhi. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Ghaziabad and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Manesar in Haryana.Era Infra Engineering Ltd was incorporated Era Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd on September 3, 1990. The company was subsequently converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Era Constructions (India) Ltd on October 19, 1992.In March 1995, the company came out with their maiden public issue for 1.5 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each to expand and strengthen their operations. In the year 1999, the company was awarded their first mega power plant project, Talcher Super Thermal Power Project (Unit I & II) by NTPC for Rs 3134 lakh. During the year 2003-04, the company has successfully completed the construction of the Power Project of Unit I & II.During the year 2004-05, the company bagged some prestigious projects like construction of Cargo Complex at Kolkata Airport for Rs 29.37 crore
