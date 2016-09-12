iifl-logo-icon 1
Era Infra Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

1.5
(-3.23%)
Sep 12, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.16

-28.24

-36.57

-42.7

Op profit growth

-49.91

-311.95

-40.5

-66.51

EBIT growth

-30.98

-2,986.24

-89.43

-76.76

Net profit growth

3.98

91.51

25.03

-605.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-14.82

-30.83

10.43

11.12

EBIT margin

-31.22

-47.12

1.17

7.03

Net profit margin

-108.71

-108.9

-40.8

-20.69

RoCE

-4.14

-5.93

0.2

2.1

RoNW

25.37

-4,661.6

-17.48

-8.73

RoA

-3.6

-3.42

-1.78

-1.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-48.08

-46.09

-26.97

-37.82

Book value per share

-62.45

-19.77

20.2

72.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.03

-0.18

-0.35

P/B

-0.08

0.24

0.18

EV/EBIDTA

-26.48

41.16

25.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.02

0

0.11

-48.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

782.65

970.79

718.66

362.8

Inventory days

278.51

362.05

300.61

209.22

Creditor days

-137.1

-146.04

-156.74

-75.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.4

0.76

-0.02

-0.25

Net debt / equity

-5.53

-15.16

13.24

6.08

Net debt / op. profit

-60.8

-26.39

49.93

26.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.96

-89.94

-41.59

-13.9

Employee costs

-5.03

-7.76

-6.03

-4.48

Other costs

-51.83

-33.12

-41.92

-70.48

