|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.16
-28.24
-36.57
-42.7
Op profit growth
-49.91
-311.95
-40.5
-66.51
EBIT growth
-30.98
-2,986.24
-89.43
-76.76
Net profit growth
3.98
91.51
25.03
-605.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-14.82
-30.83
10.43
11.12
EBIT margin
-31.22
-47.12
1.17
7.03
Net profit margin
-108.71
-108.9
-40.8
-20.69
RoCE
-4.14
-5.93
0.2
2.1
RoNW
25.37
-4,661.6
-17.48
-8.73
RoA
-3.6
-3.42
-1.78
-1.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-48.08
-46.09
-26.97
-37.82
Book value per share
-62.45
-19.77
20.2
72.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.03
-0.18
-0.35
P/B
-0.08
0.24
0.18
EV/EBIDTA
-26.48
41.16
25.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.02
0
0.11
-48.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
782.65
970.79
718.66
362.8
Inventory days
278.51
362.05
300.61
209.22
Creditor days
-137.1
-146.04
-156.74
-75.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.4
0.76
-0.02
-0.25
Net debt / equity
-5.53
-15.16
13.24
6.08
Net debt / op. profit
-60.8
-26.39
49.93
26.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.96
-89.94
-41.59
-13.9
Employee costs
-5.03
-7.76
-6.03
-4.48
Other costs
-51.83
-33.12
-41.92
-70.48
