Era Infra Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.5
(-3.23%)
Sep 12, 2016|11:44:33 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1,210.72

1,211.01

1,697.9

2,669.54

yoy growth (%)

-0.02

-28.67

-36.39

-42.87

Raw materials

-734.42

-1,093.54

-707.44

-379.2

As % of sales

60.66

90.29

41.66

14.2

Employee costs

-61.88

-92.9

-100.19

-111.38

As % of sales

5.11

7.67

5.9

4.17

Other costs

-631.03

-401.93

-731.87

-1,878.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.12

33.19

43.1

70.34

Operating profit

-216.61

-377.36

158.39

300.94

OPM

-17.89

-31.16

9.32

11.27

Depreciation

-194.43

-196.2

-197.93

-130.73

Interest expense

-896.84

-751.45

-658.15

-696.37

Other income

12.85

9.13

41.59

20.09

Profit before tax

-1,295.03

-1,315.89

-656.09

-506.07

Taxes

0

0

-0.79

269.22

Tax rate

0

0

0.12

-53.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1,295.03

-1,315.89

-656.89

-236.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-267

Net profit

-1,295.03

-1,315.89

-656.89

-503.85

yoy growth (%)

-1.58

100.32

30.37

-399.42

NPM

-106.96

-108.66

-38.68

-18.87

