|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1,210.72
1,211.01
1,697.9
2,669.54
yoy growth (%)
-0.02
-28.67
-36.39
-42.87
Raw materials
-734.42
-1,093.54
-707.44
-379.2
As % of sales
60.66
90.29
41.66
14.2
Employee costs
-61.88
-92.9
-100.19
-111.38
As % of sales
5.11
7.67
5.9
4.17
Other costs
-631.03
-401.93
-731.87
-1,878.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.12
33.19
43.1
70.34
Operating profit
-216.61
-377.36
158.39
300.94
OPM
-17.89
-31.16
9.32
11.27
Depreciation
-194.43
-196.2
-197.93
-130.73
Interest expense
-896.84
-751.45
-658.15
-696.37
Other income
12.85
9.13
41.59
20.09
Profit before tax
-1,295.03
-1,315.89
-656.09
-506.07
Taxes
0
0
-0.79
269.22
Tax rate
0
0
0.12
-53.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1,295.03
-1,315.89
-656.89
-236.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-267
Net profit
-1,295.03
-1,315.89
-656.89
-503.85
yoy growth (%)
-1.58
100.32
30.37
-399.42
NPM
-106.96
-108.66
-38.68
-18.87
