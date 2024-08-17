Era Infra Engineering Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2007
|Sept-2006
|Mar-2006
|Sept-2005
Gross Sales
715.95
475.51
253.63
122.58
Excise Duty
0.68
0
0
0
Net Sales
715.26
475.51
253.63
122.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.11
3.48
1.58
0.52
Total Income
725.38
479
255.21
123.12
Total Expenditure
567.77
351.45
217.38
109.08
PBIDT
157.61
127.55
37.83
14.03
Interest
31.93
13.47
5.78
4.15
PBDT
125.68
114.08
32.04
9.88
Depreciation
5.07
3.29
2.11
1.35
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
42.83
27.94
4.63
1.69
Deferred Tax
-5.53
5.53
3.46
0.74
Reported Profit After Tax
83.41
77.19
21.71
6.07
Minority Interest After NP
15.39
25.69
0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
68.02
51.5
21.7
6.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
68.02
51.5
21.7
6.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
27.67
0
4.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.61
18.61
18.61
13.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
1,48,44,780
0
95,81,580
Public Shareholding (%)
0
79.75
0
71.76
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.03
26.82
14.91
11.45
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
11.66
16.23
8.56
4.95
