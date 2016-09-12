Era Infra Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1,295.03
-1,315.89
-656.09
-506.07
Depreciation
-194.43
-196.2
-197.93
-130.73
Tax paid
0
0
-0.79
269.22
Working capital
-874.73
-520.28
216.53
678.78
Other operating items
Operating
-2,364.19
-2,032.38
-638.3
311.19
Capital expenditure
-12.53
2.13
-62.35
195.2
Free cash flow
-2,376.72
-2,030.24
-700.66
506.39
Equity raised
-1,058.02
1,566.87
2,888.05
3,839.44
Investing
252.3
17.74
110.53
187.72
Financing
811.79
862.69
596.88
1,618.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2,370.65
417.06
2,894.8
6,152.25
