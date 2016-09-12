iifl-logo-icon 1
Era Infra Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.5
(-3.23%)
Sep 12, 2016

Era Infra Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1,295.03

-1,315.89

-656.09

-506.07

Depreciation

-194.43

-196.2

-197.93

-130.73

Tax paid

0

0

-0.79

269.22

Working capital

-874.73

-520.28

216.53

678.78

Other operating items

Operating

-2,364.19

-2,032.38

-638.3

311.19

Capital expenditure

-12.53

2.13

-62.35

195.2

Free cash flow

-2,376.72

-2,030.24

-700.66

506.39

Equity raised

-1,058.02

1,566.87

2,888.05

3,839.44

Investing

252.3

17.74

110.53

187.72

Financing

811.79

862.69

596.88

1,618.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,370.65

417.06

2,894.8

6,152.25

