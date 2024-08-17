Era Infra Engineering Ltd Summary

Era Infra Engineering Ltd, the flagship company of Era group, is a fully integrated infrastructure development company. The company is primarily engaged in diversified construction activities of power projects, roads, railways & other infrastructure projects. They are having a strong presence in the construction sector with an impressive track record.Era Infra Engineering Ltd has four strategic business divisions, namely Construction & Contracts, EPC & International, Ready Mix Concrete and Equipment Management. The company is headquartered in New Delhi. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Ghaziabad and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Manesar in Haryana.Era Infra Engineering Ltd was incorporated Era Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd on September 3, 1990. The company was subsequently converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Era Constructions (India) Ltd on October 19, 1992.In March 1995, the company came out with their maiden public issue for 1.5 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each to expand and strengthen their operations. In the year 1999, the company was awarded their first mega power plant project, Talcher Super Thermal Power Project (Unit I & II) by NTPC for Rs 3134 lakh. During the year 2003-04, the company has successfully completed the construction of the Power Project of Unit I & II.During the year 2004-05, the company bagged some prestigious projects like construction of Cargo Complex at Kolkata Airport for Rs 29.37 crore and Sipat Thermal Power Project of NTPC for Rs 78.57 crore.During the year 2005-06, the company set up an Engineering Design Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Centre in Delhi. Era Metal Building Systems Ltd became a subsidiary of the company with effect from March 15, 2006. Also, Era infrastructure (India) Ltd and Big Ben Developers Pvt Ltd became the subsidiaries of the company with effect from June 15, 2006 and June 23, 2006 respectivelyDuring the year 2006-07, the company diversified their business by entering the highway and railway sectors. Also, they bagged Hyderabad Ring Road project, West Haryana Highways and Gwalior Bypass Project. Also, they entered into four Joint Venture Agreements with SARL KBHS Construction, Algeria, and formed Rani Constructions Pvt Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd, Advance Construction Company Pvt Ltd and Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd. Also the company was awarded a number of vital railway projects during this year.The name of the company was changed form Era Construction (India) Ltd to Era Infra Engineering Ltd with effect from June 25, 2007. During the year 2007-08, the construction & contracts division was awarded of construction of setting up Super Specialty Block and Trauma Care Centre by Hindustan Latex Ltd at Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem, Tamilnadu. They also awarded the civil and structural works of HDPE unit, of the Naptha Cracket Project, Panipat (Haryana) by the Indian Oil Corporation.EPC & International Division was awarded the prestigious Bahadurgarh-Rohtak project for construction of a 63.49 km four/six- lane highway with bypass at Bahadurgarh and Rohtak and also the esteemed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation project for the design and construction of Dwarka Sector-21 underground station, approach cut & cover tunnel and connected works.The company was awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock National Training Award at the 9th International Conference for Corporate Governance, in London.In April 2008, the company secured an order for Rs 4 crore from Jeet builders Pvt Ltd for supply of Ready Mix Concrete for the construction of multi storied residential complex at Greater Noida. Also, they secured contract from LANCO Infratech Ltd for Rs 61 crore. In May 2008, the company bagged a contract for the construction of Independent houses and bituminous road at Sahara City Homes, Jaipur. In June 2008, the company bagged two prestigious contracts from Birla Tyres for construction of two tyre plants valuing Rs 30 crore and 25 crore. They also bagged a contract from Alps Industries Ltd for construction of Weaving & Processing Unit valuing Rs 10.5 crore. In July 2008, the company bagged a contract for Construction of Buildings and associated works at Manesar by National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project for Rs30.98 crore. In August 2008, they bagged the Construction of Wrestling Stadium at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi for Commonwealth Games-2010 from Central Public Works Department valuing Rs 79.20 crore.In October 2008, KMB-ERA, a joint venture company formed by the company in association with Kyivmetrobud, Ukraine bagged a contract for Construction of a New Expandable Modular Integrated Terminal Building at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore by Airports Authority of India. The company is in the process of establishing a thermal power plant of 1320 MW in the state of Madhya Pradesh through their wholly owned subsidiary Era Power (India) Pvt Ltd.