iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

V R Infraspace Ltd Share Price

337.05
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:08:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open335.9
  • Day's High337.05
  • 52 Wk High354.9
  • Prev. Close321
  • Day's Low321
  • 52 Wk Low 84.7
  • Turnover (lac)14.83
  • P/E144.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)299.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

V R Infraspace Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

335.9

Prev. Close

321

Turnover(Lac.)

14.83

Day's High

337.05

Day's Low

321

52 Week's High

354.9

52 Week's Low

84.7

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

299.3

P/E

144.59

EPS

2.22

Divi. Yield

0

V R Infraspace Ltd Corporate Action

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

V R Infraspace Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

V R Infraspace Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:36 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.97%

Non-Promoter- 27.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

V R Infraspace Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.88

6.48

6.48

6.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.4

5.27

2.96

2.21

Net Worth

34.28

11.75

9.44

8.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

19

18.37

13.74

13.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19

18.37

13.74

13.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.27

0.13

0.07

View Annually Results

V R Infraspace Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT V R Infraspace Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by V R Infraspace Ltd

Summary

V R Infraspace Ltd was originally incorporated as V R Infraspace Private Limited as a private company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 16, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. As a result, the Company got converted from a private limited to public limited and the name of Company changed to V R Infraspace Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. V R Infraspace are an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused mainly on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Vadodara, Gujarat.The Company developed projects catering to the middle income and high-income group. They concentrated on developing luxury, yet affordable, housing into the residential segment. Their residential buildings were designed with amenities like security systems, sports and recreational facilities, play areas and electricity back-up.The Company launched first residential project in Vadodara i.e. VR Celebrity Luxuria in 2016-17 comprising total 72 residential units with 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats which got completed in March 2019. It thereafter, launched commercial project i.e. VR One in 2017-18; and then residential project i.e. VR Imperia in 2019-20. The Company propose Public Offer Fresh Issue of 24,00,000 Equity Shares.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the V R Infraspace Ltd share price today?

The V R Infraspace Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹337.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of V R Infraspace Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V R Infraspace Ltd is ₹299.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of V R Infraspace Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of V R Infraspace Ltd is 144.59 and 8.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of V R Infraspace Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V R Infraspace Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V R Infraspace Ltd is ₹84.7 and ₹354.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of V R Infraspace Ltd?

V R Infraspace Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 267.28%, 6 Month at 78.38%, 3 Month at -6.96% and 1 Month at 4.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of V R Infraspace Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of V R Infraspace Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR V R Infraspace Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.