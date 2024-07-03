SectorConstruction
Open₹335.9
Prev. Close₹321
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.83
Day's High₹337.05
Day's Low₹321
52 Week's High₹354.9
52 Week's Low₹84.7
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)299.3
P/E144.59
EPS2.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.88
6.48
6.48
6.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.4
5.27
2.96
2.21
Net Worth
34.28
11.75
9.44
8.69
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
19
18.37
13.74
13.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19
18.37
13.74
13.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.27
0.13
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
V R Infraspace Ltd was originally incorporated as V R Infraspace Private Limited as a private company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 16, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. As a result, the Company got converted from a private limited to public limited and the name of Company changed to V R Infraspace Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. V R Infraspace are an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused mainly on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Vadodara, Gujarat.The Company developed projects catering to the middle income and high-income group. They concentrated on developing luxury, yet affordable, housing into the residential segment. Their residential buildings were designed with amenities like security systems, sports and recreational facilities, play areas and electricity back-up.The Company launched first residential project in Vadodara i.e. VR Celebrity Luxuria in 2016-17 comprising total 72 residential units with 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats which got completed in March 2019. It thereafter, launched commercial project i.e. VR One in 2017-18; and then residential project i.e. VR Imperia in 2019-20. The Company propose Public Offer Fresh Issue of 24,00,000 Equity Shares.
The V R Infraspace Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹337.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V R Infraspace Ltd is ₹299.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of V R Infraspace Ltd is 144.59 and 8.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V R Infraspace Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V R Infraspace Ltd is ₹84.7 and ₹354.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
V R Infraspace Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 267.28%, 6 Month at 78.38%, 3 Month at -6.96% and 1 Month at 4.39%.
