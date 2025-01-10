iifl-logo-icon 1
V R Infraspace Ltd Balance Sheet

305.65
(-2.04%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.88

6.48

6.48

6.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.4

5.27

2.96

2.21

Net Worth

34.28

11.75

9.44

8.69

Minority Interest

Debt

1.51

9.72

10.39

16.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

35.79

21.47

19.83

25.46

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.03

0.06

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.32

4.41

4.26

4.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.02

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

11.79

16.6

14.84

17.48

Inventories

12.29

11

20.16

22.49

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.94

10.01

23.26

21.8

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.58

2.59

0.79

2.52

Sundry Creditors

-6.04

-6.12

-6.72

-3.62

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.98

-0.88

-22.65

-25.71

Cash

19.67

0.39

0.66

3.84

Total Assets

35.8

21.45

19.83

25.46

