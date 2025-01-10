V R Infraspace Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.88
6.48
6.48
6.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.4
5.27
2.96
2.21
Net Worth
34.28
11.75
9.44
8.69
Minority Interest
Debt
1.51
9.72
10.39
16.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
35.79
21.47
19.83
25.46
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.03
0.06
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.32
4.41
4.26
4.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
11.79
16.6
14.84
17.48
Inventories
12.29
11
20.16
22.49
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.94
10.01
23.26
21.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.58
2.59
0.79
2.52
Sundry Creditors
-6.04
-6.12
-6.72
-3.62
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.98
-0.88
-22.65
-25.71
Cash
19.67
0.39
0.66
3.84
Total Assets
35.8
21.45
19.83
25.46
