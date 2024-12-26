iifl-logo-icon 1
V R Infraspace Ltd Board Meeting

313.7
(3.50%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

V R Infraspace CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jan 202524 Dec 2024
V R INFRASPACE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 01-Jan-2025 to consider Other business. To consider other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024) V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 01, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202424 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20243 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Board meeting held on May 11, 2024. V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange about recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 0.30/- per equity shares V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 23-24 & 24-25. V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 23-24 & 24-25. V R Infraspace Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

V R Infraspace: Related News

