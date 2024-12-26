|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|1 Jan 2025
|24 Dec 2024
|V R INFRASPACE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 01-Jan-2025 to consider Other business. To consider other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024) V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 01, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Board meeting held on May 11, 2024. V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange about recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 0.30/- per equity shares V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 23-24 & 24-25. V R Infraspace Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 23-24 & 24-25. V R Infraspace Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.