V R Infraspace Ltd Summary

V R Infraspace Ltd was originally incorporated as V R Infraspace Private Limited as a private company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 16, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. As a result, the Company got converted from a private limited to public limited and the name of Company changed to V R Infraspace Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. V R Infraspace are an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused mainly on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Vadodara, Gujarat.The Company developed projects catering to the middle income and high-income group. They concentrated on developing luxury, yet affordable, housing into the residential segment. Their residential buildings were designed with amenities like security systems, sports and recreational facilities, play areas and electricity back-up.The Company launched first residential project in Vadodara i.e. VR Celebrity Luxuria in 2016-17 comprising total 72 residential units with 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats which got completed in March 2019. It thereafter, launched commercial project i.e. VR One in 2017-18; and then residential project i.e. VR Imperia in 2019-20. The Company propose Public Offer Fresh Issue of 24,00,000 Equity Shares.