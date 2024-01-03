10 Key Features Of RERA Act

Table of Content
The RERA Act is considered as one of the landmark legislations passed by the Indian Parliament. Its objective is to address grievances of buyers and to bring transparency and accountability in countryâ€™s real estate sector. This is in line with the vast and growing economy of India as in future many people will be investing in real estate sector.
The government is planning to implement RERA Act starting from May 1 this year.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.