SectorConstruction
Open₹5.2
Prev. Close₹5.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹5.2
Day's Low₹5.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹106.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.55
P/E4.43
EPS2.36
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.6
12.6
12.6
12.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
123.58
113.23
107.02
100.94
Net Worth
136.18
125.83
119.62
113.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
176.57
246.8
246.8
486.43
yoy growth (%)
-28.45
0
-49.26
15.49
Raw materials
-4.95
-40.77
-40.77
-260.22
As % of sales
2.8
16.51
16.51
53.49
Employee costs
-3.31
-4.4
-4.4
-5.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.09
0.09
0.32
-83.51
Depreciation
-13.9
-13.9
-16.25
-19.08
Tax paid
1.87
1.87
2.41
2.18
Working capital
195.21
156.81
-60.75
130.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-49.26
15.49
-19.16
Op profit growth
0
-69.15
382.51
-69.68
EBIT growth
0
-88.96
-974.39
-121.67
Net profit growth
0
-27.86
-103.2
150.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
167.76
176.58
248.72
251.75
489.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
167.76
176.58
248.72
251.75
489.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.63
2.74
4.63
5.41
11.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
BALKRISHANDAS MUNDHRA
Managing Director & CFO
Sudarshan Das Mundhra
Independent Director
Babhya Nath Thakur
Company Secretary
Sohini Shukla
Independent Director
Sagarika Ghosh Chakraborty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Simplex Projects Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated as Simplex Projects Limited on 31st October 1990. And the operations were started in the year 1992. The company was promoted by three natural persons and four companies viz. Mr Balkrishandas Mundhra, Mr. Raghav Das Mundhra , Mr. Sudarshan Das Mundhra, Simplex Fiscal Holdings Private Limited, Kirti Vinimay Private Limited, Pioneer Engineering Company Private Limited and Bharat Gypsum Private Limited.The company has initially promoted by Late Mr. Madhodas Mundhra along with his three sons viz. Mr. Bithaldas Mundhra, Mr. Sreemohandas Mundhra and Mr. Balkrishandas Mundhra in the year 1990 as part of the Simplex Group with Simplex Concrete Piles (India) Limited (Currently known as Simplex Infrastructures Limited) as the flagship of the Group. The company has started business by taking projects on subcontract basis from Simplex Concrete Piles (India) Limited (Currently known as Simplex Infrastructures Limited) and moved further by taking contracts directly.Soil and Foundation Engineers Private Limited, which was also the part of Simplex Group, was incorporated on 1st April 1991 Soil and Foundation Engineers Private Limited was engaged in the business of construction of pile and pile foundations, buildings and bridges. Further, to synergize the operations and considering the similar nature of business, Soil and Foundation Engineers Private Limited was amalgamated with company with effect from 31st March 1994. In the year 1999, The Company entered into an
Read More
