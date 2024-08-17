iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Projects Ltd Share Price

5.2
(-4.59%)
Jun 10, 2019|11:24:17 AM

Simplex Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

5.2

Prev. Close

5.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

5.2

Day's Low

5.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

106.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.55

P/E

4.43

EPS

2.36

Divi. Yield

0

Simplex Projects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Simplex Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Simplex Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:54 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.25%

Non-Promoter- 43.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Simplex Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

12.6

12.6

12.6

12.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

123.58

113.23

107.02

100.94

Net Worth

136.18

125.83

119.62

113.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

176.57

246.8

246.8

486.43

yoy growth (%)

-28.45

0

-49.26

15.49

Raw materials

-4.95

-40.77

-40.77

-260.22

As % of sales

2.8

16.51

16.51

53.49

Employee costs

-3.31

-4.4

-4.4

-5.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.09

0.09

0.32

-83.51

Depreciation

-13.9

-13.9

-16.25

-19.08

Tax paid

1.87

1.87

2.41

2.18

Working capital

195.21

156.81

-60.75

130.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-49.26

15.49

-19.16

Op profit growth

0

-69.15

382.51

-69.68

EBIT growth

0

-88.96

-974.39

-121.67

Net profit growth

0

-27.86

-103.2

150.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

167.76

176.58

248.72

251.75

489.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

167.76

176.58

248.72

251.75

489.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.63

2.74

4.63

5.41

11.69

Simplex Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Simplex Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

BALKRISHANDAS MUNDHRA

Managing Director & CFO

Sudarshan Das Mundhra

Independent Director

Babhya Nath Thakur

Company Secretary

Sohini Shukla

Independent Director

Sagarika Ghosh Chakraborty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Simplex Projects Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as Simplex Projects Limited on 31st October 1990. And the operations were started in the year 1992. The company was promoted by three natural persons and four companies viz. Mr Balkrishandas Mundhra, Mr. Raghav Das Mundhra , Mr. Sudarshan Das Mundhra, Simplex Fiscal Holdings Private Limited, Kirti Vinimay Private Limited, Pioneer Engineering Company Private Limited and Bharat Gypsum Private Limited.The company has initially promoted by Late Mr. Madhodas Mundhra along with his three sons viz. Mr. Bithaldas Mundhra, Mr. Sreemohandas Mundhra and Mr. Balkrishandas Mundhra in the year 1990 as part of the Simplex Group with Simplex Concrete Piles (India) Limited (Currently known as Simplex Infrastructures Limited) as the flagship of the Group. The company has started business by taking projects on subcontract basis from Simplex Concrete Piles (India) Limited (Currently known as Simplex Infrastructures Limited) and moved further by taking contracts directly.Soil and Foundation Engineers Private Limited, which was also the part of Simplex Group, was incorporated on 1st April 1991 Soil and Foundation Engineers Private Limited was engaged in the business of construction of pile and pile foundations, buildings and bridges. Further, to synergize the operations and considering the similar nature of business, Soil and Foundation Engineers Private Limited was amalgamated with company with effect from 31st March 1994. In the year 1999, The Company entered into an
