Report on the Audit for Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Simplex Projects Limited( the Company ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the standalone financial statements ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ( Ind AS ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2020, and its profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw your attention to the following: a. Note 35 to the accompanying IND AS Standalone Financial Statements regarding Companys branch at Libya where operation was stopped due to prevailing political situation. The company has signed a supplementary agreement with the government for realization of dues and resumption of contract. In view of this as per management the amount of dues and assets deployed in Libya are realizable and no provision thereof are required at this stage. The depreciation relating to the machineries deployed there has been considered as Work- in- progress. However, in view of prolonged uncertainty of resumption the company has moved an application with the Honble High court at Delhi for proceeding with arbitration and has granted a stay for further extension / invocation of Bank guarantees for the project. Accordingly, no provision for charges has been made after extension.

We are unable to comment on the extent of the recoverability of the amounts due and the assets at

Libya due to lack of adequate information. The impact of this matter on the Total Assets & Total Equity and Liabilities as at March 31, 2020; Total Expenses, Profit before Tax, Tax Expense, Profit for the Year, Total Comprehensive Income and Earnings per Share of the company for the year ended March 31, 2020 is presently not ascertainable. b. We did not audit the financial statements of the foreign project site of the company at Libya having Net Assets Rs. 18,316.89 lakh & Net Receivables Rs. 20,451.47 lakh as on 31st March, 2020 included in the accompanying IND AS Standalone Financial Statement, which reflect depreciation charged of Rs. 225.57 Lakh relating to the machineries deployed for the year ended 31st March, 2020. The financial statements of this branch is unaudited and have been furnished to us by the management and are certified by the management and our report is based solely on certificate of management. c. We also did not audit the financial statements of the foreign project site of the company at Kuwait having Net Assets Rs. 17,786.01 lakh & Net Receivables Rs.

32,818.67 lakh as on 31st March, 2020 included in the accompanying IND AS Standalone Financial Statement, which reflect no work done and depreciation charged of Rs. 39.89 Lakh for the year ended 31st March, 2020. The financial statements of this branch is unaudited and have been furnished to us by the management and are certified by the management and our report is based solely on certificate of management. d. Note 33 to the accompanying IND AS Standalone Financial Statements regarding the Companys account with Bank of Baroda, DBS Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank, UCO Bank, State Bank of Travancore & Axis Bank for working capital facilities and ICICI bank & Kotak Mahindra Bank for Term loan have been classified as Non-performing assets and accordingly the provision for interest has not been made for the quarter ended March, 2020 and year ended March, 2020 amounting to Rs. 2675.94 Lakh & Rs. 9201.96 Lakh respectively. e. Investments of Rs. 542.94 Lakh in the partnership firm Simplex Projects (Netherlands) Co-operative U.A. is doubtful of recovery since project has not started from FY 2013-2014 and no provision for the same has been made by the company. f. The company has not made any provision against Advances paid to Suppliers of material, Subcontractors & Staff advances amounting to Rs. 4672.62 Lakh since long and advance against projects Rs. 924.67 Lakh. g. Note 34 to the accompanying IND AS Standalone Financial Statements regarding no provision for diminution in the value or impairment has been made for Capital Work in Progress consists of materials lying outside amounting to Rs. 1894.01 Lakh which includes Rs. 465.29 Lakh pertaining to materials imported and kept at port since FY 2012-13. h. Site work in progress (included under Other Current Assets) amounting to Rs. 6095.76 Lakh and uncertified sales amounting to Rs. 1908.78 Lakh (included under revenue) has been lying as such from various projects against which no provision have been made. i. Note 8 & 13 to the accompanying IND AS Standalone Financial Statements regarding certain projects wherein the Management of the company has considered Trade Receivables include overdue amount aggregating to Rs. 9746.90 Lakh & Work In Progress (for Unbilled Revenue) Rs. 4587.87 Lakh that are under arbitration.

However, the same is considered good by the management, based on the opinion obtained and the earlier experiences on realization. In view of pending arbitration against the customer and lack of adequate information, we are unable to comment on the extent of recoverability of these balances. j. Provident Fund contributions in respect of employees are made to Trust administered by the company. In absence of Audit of such Trust for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, 31st March 2018, 31st March 2019 & 31st March 2020 we are unable to comment on the utilization of the funds. k. Regarding closing balance confirmations of Debtors, Creditors, Earnest Money, loans and advances being unconfirmed in respect of which we are unable to express our opinion. l. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI circular no. CIR/ CFD/CMD/12/2015 dated November 30, 2015 with respect to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for suspension and revocation of trading of shares of listed entities for non-compliance of certain regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. The company has not submitted the Financial Results as per Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 within due date repeatedly and also liable to pay fine, consequently to be levied for the said non-compliance.

In view of above, the entire promoter shareholding of the company has been frozen w.e.f. November 02, 2018 and trading in the equity shares of the company suspended w.e.f. November 26, 2018. m. Note 50 to the accompanying IND AS Standalone Financial Statements regarding default in repayment of interest and principal amounting to Rs. 421.36 lakh up to 31.03.2019 payable to SREI Equipment Finance Limited and the interest for the year ended March 31, 2020 has not been ascertained and booked. Thus, profit is overstated to that extent.

The matters (a to l) mentioned above were also qualified in our last audit report for the year ended March 31, 2019. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our Qualified audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters: a. Note 48 to the accompanying IND AS Standalone Financial Statements which describe the uncertainties and the management assessment of possible impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its business operations, financial assets, contractual obligations and its overall liquidity position as at March 31, 2020. Management will continue to monitor in future any material changes arising on financial and operational performance of the company due to the impact of this pandemic and necessary measure to address the situation. b. The Company has generated negative cash flow from operating activities amounting to Rs. 9,787.69 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2020, as also there is default in payment of financial debts, to its bankers and others. As stated in Note 49 these financial statements, the Company is confident of improving the credit profile including time bound realization of its assets, arbitration claims etc. which would result in meeting its obligation in due course of time. Accordingly, the Management considers it appropriate to prepare these financial statements on going concern basis. c. Note 51 to the accompanying IND AS Standalone Financial Statements regarding GSTR -1 & GSTR 3B which is not yet filed in the states of Meghalaya, Assam & Uttar Pradesh for the FY 2019-20. Also, GST Audit for the year ended March, 2018 & March, 2019 is still pending.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31st 2020. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below our description of how our audit address the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedure designed to response to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statement. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Sr.No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Correctness of Project Revenue recognition Construction Contracts (as described in note 2.10 and 43(a) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) 1 Revenue from construction contracts is recognised over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Revenue recognition involves usage of percentage of completion method which is determined based on proportion of contract costs incurred to date compared to estimated total contract costs, which involves significant judgments, reliable estimation of total project cost, identification of contractual obligations in respect of Companys rights to receive payments for performance completed till date, estimation of period of recovery of receivables, changes in scope and consequential revised contract price and recognition of the liability for loss making contracts/ onerous obligations. ? Our procedures included : Testing of the design and implementation of controls involved for the determination of the estimates used as well as their operating effectiveness; ? Testing the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the new revenue accounting standard; ? Testing a sample of contracts for appropriate identification of performance obligations; ? For the sample selected, reviewing for amendments of orders and the impact on the estimated costs to complete; and Project revenue recognition is significant to the financial statements based on the quantitative materiality and the degree of management judgment required to apply the percentage of completion method. Management has also considered this area to be a key accounting estimate as disclosed in the critical estimates and judgements note 2A to the standalone financial statements. We therefore determined this to be a key audit matter. ? Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type and service offerings. Unbilled Revenue balance, Trade Receivables and Retention Money relating to construction contracts of the Company (as described in note 8 & 13 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) 2 Unbilled Revenue balance, Trade Receivables and Retention Money of the Company aggregates Rs. 1,86,931 lakh as at March 31, 2020. As part of our audit procedures: ?Testing of the design and implementation of controls involving managements assessment of recoverability of The collectability of above balances is a key element of the Companys working capital management. In assessing the recoverability of the aforesaid balances, managements judgement involves consideration of status of the project, the likelihood of collection based on the terms of the contract and evaluation of litigations, if any. Unbilled Revenue balance, Trade Receivables and Retention Money relating to construction contracts. ? We performed test of details, and tested relevant contracts and documents on the basis of materiality for Unbilled Revenue, Trade Receivables and Retention Money balances. We considered this as key audit matter due to the materiality of the amounts and significant estimates and judgements as stated above. ? We also carried out additional test procedures, in respect of long outstanding balances, i.e. tested subsequent documents with customers with respect to recoverability of the same. ? We tested contracts to determine the provisioning requirement for loss making contracts/onerous obligations, if any. Pending litigations including arbitrations (as described in note 44 & 46 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) 3 The Company is subject to number of claims and litigations including arbitrations, mainly with customers and tax authorities. The assessment of the likely outcome of these matters can be judgmental due to the uncertainty inherent in their nature. Principal Audit Procedures: Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures including: This area is significant to our audit, since the accounting and disclosure of claims and litigations are complex and judgmental, and the amounts involved are, or may be, material to the standalone financial statements. ? Assessing the appropriateness of the design and implementation of the Companys controls over the assessment of litigations and completeness of disclosures. Supporting documentation are tested to assess the status of Arbitration/legal proceedings with reference to related counselors views for likely outcome of these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report of the Board of Directors, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Corporate Governance Report and other annexure to Directors Report including Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements during the course of our audit or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5)of the Companies Act 2013 (the Act ) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended .This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

Due to the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic that caused nationwide lockdown and other travel restrictions imposed by the Central and State Governments/ local administrations during the period of our audit, we could not travel to the branches / contract sites and carry out the audit processes physically at the respective places. Necessary records / reports / documents / certificates were made available to us by the management through e-mail at Head Office, Kolkata and on which were relied upon as audit evidence for conducting the audit and reporting for the current period. Our opinion on the Statement is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ( the Order ) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act based on our audit, we give in Annexure A , a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained, except for the matter(s) described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph as well as reported Emphasis of Matter paragraph all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, except for the matter(s) referred to in Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matter paragraph above, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books c) In our opinion, except for the indeterminate effects of the matters referred to in Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matter paragraph above, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except in case of branches which have not been audited and for which we are unable to give our comments.

The reports on the accounts of the two branch offices of the company duly certified by the management have been given to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report; d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

e) Except for the matter(s) described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matters paragraph in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. f) In view of the matter(s) described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of matter paragraph above, we are unable to comment whether these may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company. g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2020 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. h) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matters paragraph above. i) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B . j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as Amended, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge & belief and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements [Refer Note No. 44 & 46 to the accompanying standalone financial statements]. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standard for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contract. iii. There has been delay in transferring Rs.

49131/- required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2020.

For H. S. Bhattacharjee & Co. Firm Registration No. 322303E Chartered Accountants A Ray Partner Place : Kolkata Membership No.: 57516 Date : 22nd January, 2021 UDIN 21057516AAAAAK9770

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act ( the Order ),

i. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets.

(b) Fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year due to limitation of Covid-19.

(c) We could not verify whether the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii. Inventories have not been physically verified by the management during the year due to limitation of Covid-19.

iii. a. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has granted interest free advance in the nature of loans to its Related Parties which are covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013.

b. The advance in the nature of loans is given interest free.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us loans are repayable on demand.

d. There are no overdue amounts as there is no demand of repayment in respect of loans granted to the bodies corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable

vi. According to the information and explanation given and in our opinion the company has made and maintained cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India.

We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of customs, GST, TDS and other material statutory dues have been deposited with the appropriate authorities with certain delays. Undisputed statutory dues outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date it became payable, is in respect of ESI- Rs. 0.12 lakhs , Provident Fund Rs. 7.72 lakhs, Service Tax - Rs. 493.48 lakhs , GST - Rs. 1182.83 lakhs and TDS - Rs. 24.94 lakhs.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the particulars of dues of Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, VAT which have not been deposited on account of dispute are as follows:

Nature of Dues Period to which the amount related Amount Forum where the dispute is pending 2000-01 to 2004-05 531.24 Commissioner of Service Tax, Kolkata 2005-06 to 2008-09 167.15 The Hon ble Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, EZB, Kolkata, Stay Granted. 2007-08 to 2009-10 3.32 Demand confirmed by Addl. com. of Service tax for which Appeal is pending before Commissioner (Appeal-I) Service Tax 2006-07 to 2010-11 946.85 Demand confirmed by Commissioner of Service tax for which Appeal is pending before The Hon ble Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, EZB, Kolkata. Stay Granted 2006-07 to 2007-08 26.75 Addl. Com. Of Service Tax 2010-11 to 2011-12 62.58 Commissioner of Service Tax-I Commissionerate Kolkata Sales Tax/VAT/ 2005-06 1.79 Calcutta Hight Court CST 2007-08 560.13 2008-09 1060.04 2009-10 203.50 Appeal filed before Revisional Board 2010-11 363.82 2014-15 99.77 2012-13 57.71 Appeal filed before Joint Cmmissioner Commercial Taxes Kolkata (South) Circle. 2013-14 428.44 Appeal field before West Bengal Tribunal Authority

viii. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has delayed in making repayment of dues to banks and financial Institution. The Company has also defaulted in repayment of dues to certain Banks and some bank accounts have become NPA. The outstanding dues as on 31.03.2020 are as follows : (Rs. in Lakhs)

Sl.No. Bank Principal due Interest and other charges due Period of outstanding A. Cash Credit Accounts 1. State Bank of Travancore 4000.00 1333.00 Delay in payment throughout the year and Irregular from SEPT16 Onward from when it has become NPA. No interest booked in accounts after December, 2016. 2. Axis Bank 11900.00 861.00 Delay in payment throughout the year and irregular from April 17, no interest booked in the accounts 3. UCO Bank 7305.00 518.00 Delay in payment throughout the year and Irregular from DEC15 Onward from where it has become NPA, no interest booked in accounts. 4. State Bank of India 8750.00 4230.00 Delay in payment throughout the year and Irregular From JULY16 Onward from where it has become NPA. No interest booked in accounts after July, 2016. 5. Bank of Baroda 2520.00 7643.00 Delay in payment throughout the year and Irregular From Jan16 Onward from where it has become NPA. No interest booked in accounts after April, 2016. 6. Yes Bank 750.00 541.00 Delay in payment throughout the year and Irregular From SEPT15 Onward from where it has become NPA. No interest booked in accounts after September, 2016. 7. DBS Bank 1750.00 421.00 Delay in payment throughout the year and Irregular From 2014-15 Onward from where it has become NPA. No interest booked in the accounts. 8. ICICI 4000.00 3329.00 Delay in payment throughout the year and Irregular From JULY16 Onward from where it has become NPA. No interest booked in accounts after July, 2016. 9. IDBI Bank 397.00 No interest booked in accounts after June, 2015. B. Term Loan Account : 10. ICICI 2000.00 365.00 Irregular From JULY16 Onward from where it has become NPA. No further provision of interest has been made thereafter 11. Kotak Mahindra Bank 289.32 Irregular From 2014-15 Onward from where it has become NPA. No further provision of interest has been made thereafter

ix. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the monies raised by way of term loans for the purposes for which they were raised. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer / debt instruments during the year. x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. xi. We could not verify whether, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of

Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xv. The Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For H. S. Bhattacharjee & Co. Firm Registration No. 322303E Chartered Accountants A Ray Place : Kolkata Partner Date : 22nd January, 2021 Membership No.: 57516

ANNEXUREBTOTHEINDEPENDENTAUDITORSREPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Simplex Projects Limited ( the Company ) as of March 31, 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note onAudit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31, 2020: (a) The Companys internal financial controls relating to non-application of appropriate policies and procedures that provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles were not operating effectively which resulted in non provisioning of interest on cash credit and term loan .

(b) The Companys internal financial controls relating to review of Advances to Trade Creditors and Sub Contractors including Staff and Project Advance for appropriate provisioning did not operate effectively which resulted in non-ascertainment of adequate provision against advances to certain Trade Creditors, Sub Contractors including Staff.

(c) The Companys internal financial controls for assessing the period over which certain old balances of unbilled revenue, loans / advances, trade receivables and retention monies are expected to be recovered were not operating effectively as on March 31, 2020 which could potentially result in the company not appropriately measuring the fair values of those financial assets. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, the Company, has, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial control over financial reporting which reference to these Standalone financial statements as of March 31, 2020 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria establish by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial

Control over financial reporting issued by institute of chartered accountants of India, and except for the possible effects of material weakness described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as of March 31, 2020.

Explanatory Paragraph

We also have audited, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, the standalone financial statements of Simplex Projects Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2020, and the related Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. These material weaknesses were considered in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2020 standalone financial statements of Simplex Projects Limited and this report does not affect our report dated 22nd January, 2021, which expressed a qualified opinion on those financial statements.