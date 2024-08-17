Simplex Projects Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as Simplex Projects Limited on 31st October 1990. And the operations were started in the year 1992. The company was promoted by three natural persons and four companies viz. Mr Balkrishandas Mundhra, Mr. Raghav Das Mundhra , Mr. Sudarshan Das Mundhra, Simplex Fiscal Holdings Private Limited, Kirti Vinimay Private Limited, Pioneer Engineering Company Private Limited and Bharat Gypsum Private Limited.The company has initially promoted by Late Mr. Madhodas Mundhra along with his three sons viz. Mr. Bithaldas Mundhra, Mr. Sreemohandas Mundhra and Mr. Balkrishandas Mundhra in the year 1990 as part of the Simplex Group with Simplex Concrete Piles (India) Limited (Currently known as Simplex Infrastructures Limited) as the flagship of the Group. The company has started business by taking projects on subcontract basis from Simplex Concrete Piles (India) Limited (Currently known as Simplex Infrastructures Limited) and moved further by taking contracts directly.Soil and Foundation Engineers Private Limited, which was also the part of Simplex Group, was incorporated on 1st April 1991 Soil and Foundation Engineers Private Limited was engaged in the business of construction of pile and pile foundations, buildings and bridges. Further, to synergize the operations and considering the similar nature of business, Soil and Foundation Engineers Private Limited was amalgamated with company with effect from 31st March 1994. In the year 1999, The Company entered into an agreement with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to install, run and maintain the Multi Level Car Parking System in Kolkata on Built Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis for a period of 20 years. However, in the year 2000 the business of Installation, Development, Operation and Maintenance of Multi-level Automated Car Parking Systems was transferred to wholly owned Subsidiary, Simpark Infrastructure Private Limited.In the year 2002, there was a division between the three brothers viz. Mr. Bithaldas Mundhra, Mr. Sreemohandas Mundhra and Mr. Balkrishandas Mundhra. As a result of this separation, the company came under the control of Mr. Balkrishandas Mundhra along with his two sons viz. Mr. Raghav Das Mundhra and Mr. Sudarshan Das Mundhra.The company has started actively participating in the various government and private sector projects like bidding for diversified projects ranging from Multi-storied Buildings, Group Housing complexes, Industrial complexes. Currently, the company became a well-diversified construction company.