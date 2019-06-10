Simplex Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.6
12.6
12.6
12.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
123.58
113.23
107.02
100.94
Net Worth
136.18
125.83
119.62
113.54
Minority Interest
Debt
778.75
663.36
573.08
610.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.74
2.27
2.54
1.96
Total Liabilities
919.67
791.46
695.24
725.61
Fixed Assets
63.4
75.34
91.68
106.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.22
7.04
7.05
7.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
845.21
704.74
587.96
581.86
Inventories
71.55
69.96
70.6
686
Inventory Days
105.81
103.46
514.74
Sundry Debtors
1,128.17
1,005.84
972.46
923.86
Debtor Days
1,668.45
1,487.54
693.22
Other Current Assets
790.93
742.44
755.43
85.57
Sundry Creditors
-234.41
-235.46
-225.14
-164.86
Creditor Days
346.67
348.22
123.7
Other Current Liabilities
-911.03
-878.04
-985.39
-948.71
Cash
4.82
4.33
8.55
29.82
Total Assets
919.65
791.45
695.24
725.62
