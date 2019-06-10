Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
176.57
246.8
246.8
486.43
yoy growth (%)
-28.45
0
-49.26
15.49
Raw materials
-4.95
-40.77
-40.77
-260.22
As % of sales
2.8
16.51
16.51
53.49
Employee costs
-3.31
-4.4
-4.4
-5.05
As % of sales
1.88
1.78
1.78
1.03
Other costs
-154.59
-188.04
-188.04
-177.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
87.55
76.19
76.19
36.4
Operating profit
13.7
13.58
13.58
44.04
OPM
7.76
5.5
5.5
9.05
Depreciation
-12.47
-13.9
-13.9
-16.25
Interest expense
-3.72
-4.15
-4.15
-38.22
Other income
2.55
4.56
4.56
10.75
Profit before tax
0.06
0.09
0.09
0.32
Taxes
0.82
1.87
1.87
2.41
Tax rate
1,359.07
1,881.92
1,881.92
749.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.88
1.97
1.97
2.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.88
1.97
1.97
2.73
yoy growth (%)
-55.2
0
-27.86
-103.2
NPM
0.5
0.79
0.79
0.56
