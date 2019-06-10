iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Simplex Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.2
(-4.59%)
Jun 10, 2019|11:24:17 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Simplex Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

176.57

246.8

246.8

486.43

yoy growth (%)

-28.45

0

-49.26

15.49

Raw materials

-4.95

-40.77

-40.77

-260.22

As % of sales

2.8

16.51

16.51

53.49

Employee costs

-3.31

-4.4

-4.4

-5.05

As % of sales

1.88

1.78

1.78

1.03

Other costs

-154.59

-188.04

-188.04

-177.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

87.55

76.19

76.19

36.4

Operating profit

13.7

13.58

13.58

44.04

OPM

7.76

5.5

5.5

9.05

Depreciation

-12.47

-13.9

-13.9

-16.25

Interest expense

-3.72

-4.15

-4.15

-38.22

Other income

2.55

4.56

4.56

10.75

Profit before tax

0.06

0.09

0.09

0.32

Taxes

0.82

1.87

1.87

2.41

Tax rate

1,359.07

1,881.92

1,881.92

749.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.88

1.97

1.97

2.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.88

1.97

1.97

2.73

yoy growth (%)

-55.2

0

-27.86

-103.2

NPM

0.5

0.79

0.79

0.56

Simplex Projects Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Simplex Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.