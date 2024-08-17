iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Projects Ltd Half Yearly Results

5.2
(-4.59%)
Jun 10, 2019|11:24:17 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

164.37

3.39

72

104.58

141.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

164.37

3.39

72

104.58

141.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.37

0.12

2.63

2.49

Total Income

164.44

3.77

72.12

107.2

143.92

Total Expenditure

146.55

9.54

64.8

98.07

134.62

PBIDT

17.9

-5.77

7.31

9.13

9.29

Interest

0.84

0.84

2.23

1.49

2.08

PBDT

17.05

-6.61

5.08

7.64

7.22

Depreciation

4.92

5.4

6.09

6.39

7.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.06

-0.01

-0.48

-0.34

-1.26

Reported Profit After Tax

12.19

-12

-0.52

1.59

1.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-0.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.19

-12

-0.52

1.59

1.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.19

-12

-0.52

1.59

1.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.67

0

0

1.26

1.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.6

12.6

12.6

12.6

12.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.89

-170.2

10.15

8.73

6.56

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

7.41

-353.98

-0.72

1.52

0.88

