Simplex Projects Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
164.37
3.39
72
104.58
141.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
164.37
3.39
72
104.58
141.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.37
0.12
2.63
2.49
Total Income
164.44
3.77
72.12
107.2
143.92
Total Expenditure
146.55
9.54
64.8
98.07
134.62
PBIDT
17.9
-5.77
7.31
9.13
9.29
Interest
0.84
0.84
2.23
1.49
2.08
PBDT
17.05
-6.61
5.08
7.64
7.22
Depreciation
4.92
5.4
6.09
6.39
7.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.06
-0.01
-0.48
-0.34
-1.26
Reported Profit After Tax
12.19
-12
-0.52
1.59
1.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-0.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.19
-12
-0.52
1.59
1.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.19
-12
-0.52
1.59
1.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.67
0
0
1.26
1.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.6
12.6
12.6
12.6
12.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.89
-170.2
10.15
8.73
6.56
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.41
-353.98
-0.72
1.52
0.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.