Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-49.14
14.65
-19.62
Op profit growth
0
-68.15
373.02
-66.51
EBIT growth
0
-88.8
-871.19
-128.64
Net profit growth
0
-26.14
-102.41
138.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.88
5.88
9.4
2.27
EBIT margin
1.79
1.79
8.16
-1.21
Net profit margin
0.62
0.62
0.42
-20.27
RoCE
0.51
0.58
5.43
-0.74
RoNW
0.3
0.33
0.46
-14.42
RoA
0.04
0.05
0.07
-3.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.85
1.04
1.88
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.49
-10.49
-11.79
-84.97
Book value per share
104.25
94.87
85.75
93.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.69
16.75
0
P/CEPS
-1.25
-2.66
-0.27
P/B
0.13
0.36
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
36.03
11.15
39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-488.08
-488.08
423.8
-2.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,566.3
1,413.43
691.02
785.63
Inventory days
103.83
554.69
532.49
614.94
Creditor days
-371.07
-317.45
-189.71
-296.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.93
-0.93
-1.01
0.06
Net debt / equity
5.89
5.65
5.5
4.86
Net debt / op. profit
52.85
46.2
12.92
58.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-16.39
-16.39
-53.2
-61.64
Employee costs
-1.86
-1.86
-1.07
-1.77
Other costs
-75.85
-75.85
-36.31
-34.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.