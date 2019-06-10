iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Projects Ltd Key Ratios

5.2
(-4.59%)
Jun 10, 2019|11:24:17 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-49.14

14.65

-19.62

Op profit growth

0

-68.15

373.02

-66.51

EBIT growth

0

-88.8

-871.19

-128.64

Net profit growth

0

-26.14

-102.41

138.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.88

5.88

9.4

2.27

EBIT margin

1.79

1.79

8.16

-1.21

Net profit margin

0.62

0.62

0.42

-20.27

RoCE

0.51

0.58

5.43

-0.74

RoNW

0.3

0.33

0.46

-14.42

RoA

0.04

0.05

0.07

-3.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.85

1.04

1.88

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.49

-10.49

-11.79

-84.97

Book value per share

104.25

94.87

85.75

93.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.69

16.75

0

P/CEPS

-1.25

-2.66

-0.27

P/B

0.13

0.36

0.24

EV/EBIDTA

36.03

11.15

39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-488.08

-488.08

423.8

-2.57

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,566.3

1,413.43

691.02

785.63

Inventory days

103.83

554.69

532.49

614.94

Creditor days

-371.07

-317.45

-189.71

-296.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.93

-0.93

-1.01

0.06

Net debt / equity

5.89

5.65

5.5

4.86

Net debt / op. profit

52.85

46.2

12.92

58.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-16.39

-16.39

-53.2

-61.64

Employee costs

-1.86

-1.86

-1.07

-1.77

Other costs

-75.85

-75.85

-36.31

-34.3

