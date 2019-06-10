iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.2
(-4.59%)
Jun 10, 2019

Simplex Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.09

0.09

0.32

-83.51

Depreciation

-13.9

-13.9

-16.25

-19.08

Tax paid

1.87

1.87

2.41

2.18

Working capital

195.21

156.81

-60.75

130.76

Other operating items

Operating

183.28

144.88

-74.27

30.34

Capital expenditure

0.53

-33.22

-94.94

6.61

Free cash flow

183.81

111.66

-169.21

36.95

Equity raised

234.83

212.19

204.04

365.28

Investing

-0.82

0

0.03

-6.17

Financing

160.57

147.63

220.08

425.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

578.39

471.47

254.94

821.22

