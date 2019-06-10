Simplex Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.09
0.09
0.32
-83.51
Depreciation
-13.9
-13.9
-16.25
-19.08
Tax paid
1.87
1.87
2.41
2.18
Working capital
195.21
156.81
-60.75
130.76
Other operating items
Operating
183.28
144.88
-74.27
30.34
Capital expenditure
0.53
-33.22
-94.94
6.61
Free cash flow
183.81
111.66
-169.21
36.95
Equity raised
234.83
212.19
204.04
365.28
Investing
-0.82
0
0.03
-6.17
Financing
160.57
147.63
220.08
425.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
578.39
471.47
254.94
821.22
