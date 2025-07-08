iifl-logo
Unity Infraprojects Ltd Share Price Live

0.85
(-5.56%)
May 7, 2021

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.95
  • Day's High0.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.9
  • Day's Low0.85
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.29
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-270.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Unity Infraprojects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

0.95

Prev. Close

0.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.29

Day's High

0.95

Day's Low

0.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-270.83

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Unity Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Unity Infraprojects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unity Infraprojects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.29%

Non-Promoter- 18.04%

Institutions: 18.04%

Non-Institutions: 21.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unity Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

24.18

24.18

87.53

14.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,072.13

41.06

486.22

828.19

Net Worth

-1,047.95

65.24

573.75

843.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

247.07

381.39

771.04

1,895.5

yoy growth (%)

-35.21

-50.53

-59.32

-7.32

Raw materials

-323.89

-100.92

-430.53

-884.04

As % of sales

131.09

26.46

55.83

46.63

Employee costs

-12.77

-36.11

-54.23

-58.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1,109.93

-467.26

-334.33

1.88

Depreciation

-13.07

-23.76

-26.41

-19.66

Tax paid

9.35

-0.03

-5.73

4.46

Working capital

-986.01

-256.78

141.07

90.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.21

-50.53

-59.32

-7.32

Op profit growth

308.6

152.28

-133.16

-16.39

EBIT growth

386.22

181.65

-124.96

-16.61

Net profit growth

106.18

58.9

-5,458.84

-93.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

247.33

435.48

1,098.07

2,302.03

2,411.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

247.33

435.48

1,098.07

2,302.03

2,411.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.8

44.5

21.52

16.03

20.81

Unity Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.6

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.85

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.9

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.34

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unity Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kishore K Avarsekar

Vice Chairman & MD & CEO

Abhijit K Avarsekar

Independent Director

Chaitanya Joshi

Independent Director

Girish Gokhale

Company Secretary

Prakash Chavan

Director

Vidya Pradeep Avarsekar

Registered Office

1252 Pushpanjali Old,

Prabhadevi Road Prabhadevi,

Maharashtra - 400025

Tel: 91-022-66665500

Website: http://www.unityinfra.com

Email: corpcomm@unityinfra.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Unity Infraprojects Ltd is one of the leading engineering and construction companies in India. The company is the flagship unit of the Mumbai based KK Group of Companies. The company is focused in are...
Reports by Unity Infraprojects Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Unity Infraprojects Ltd share price today?

The Unity Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unity Infraprojects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unity Infraprojects Ltd is ₹10.27 Cr. as of 07 May ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unity Infraprojects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unity Infraprojects Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 07 May ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unity Infraprojects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unity Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unity Infraprojects Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘21

What is the CAGR of Unity Infraprojects Ltd?

Unity Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -39.74%, 3 Years at -36.05%, 1 Year at 142.86%, 6 Month at -34.62%, 3 Month at -15.00% and 1 Month at 6.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unity Infraprojects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unity Infraprojects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

