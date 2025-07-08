Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹0.95
Prev. Close₹0.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹0.95
Day's Low₹0.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-270.83
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
24.18
24.18
87.53
14.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,072.13
41.06
486.22
828.19
Net Worth
-1,047.95
65.24
573.75
843.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
247.07
381.39
771.04
1,895.5
yoy growth (%)
-35.21
-50.53
-59.32
-7.32
Raw materials
-323.89
-100.92
-430.53
-884.04
As % of sales
131.09
26.46
55.83
46.63
Employee costs
-12.77
-36.11
-54.23
-58.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1,109.93
-467.26
-334.33
1.88
Depreciation
-13.07
-23.76
-26.41
-19.66
Tax paid
9.35
-0.03
-5.73
4.46
Working capital
-986.01
-256.78
141.07
90.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.21
-50.53
-59.32
-7.32
Op profit growth
308.6
152.28
-133.16
-16.39
EBIT growth
386.22
181.65
-124.96
-16.61
Net profit growth
106.18
58.9
-5,458.84
-93.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
247.33
435.48
1,098.07
2,302.03
2,411.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
247.33
435.48
1,098.07
2,302.03
2,411.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.8
44.5
21.52
16.03
20.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.6
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.85
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.9
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.34
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kishore K Avarsekar
Vice Chairman & MD & CEO
Abhijit K Avarsekar
Independent Director
Chaitanya Joshi
Independent Director
Girish Gokhale
Company Secretary
Prakash Chavan
Director
Vidya Pradeep Avarsekar
1252 Pushpanjali Old,
Prabhadevi Road Prabhadevi,
Maharashtra - 400025
Tel: 91-022-66665500
Website: http://www.unityinfra.com
Email: corpcomm@unityinfra.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Unity Infraprojects Ltd is one of the leading engineering and construction companies in India. The company is the flagship unit of the Mumbai based KK Group of Companies. The company is focused in are...
Read More
Reports by Unity Infraprojects Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.