|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.2
-60.34
-52.3
-4.54
Op profit growth
406.44
404.72
-111.3
-18.71
EBIT growth
484.15
223.9
-115.91
-19.36
Net profit growth
110.01
63
-5,586.98
-93.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-324.62
-36.4
-2.86
12.06
EBIT margin
-325.46
-31.64
-3.87
11.61
Net profit margin
-472.97
-127.9
-31.11
0.27
RoCE
-26.95
-4.14
-1.29
9.65
RoNW
56.39
-43.36
-11.99
0.18
RoA
-9.79
-4.18
-2.59
0.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0.84
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-97.92
-48.04
-50.52
-2.72
Book value per share
-91.25
5.44
77.79
114.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
26.78
P/CEPS
-0.07
-0.24
-0.31
-8.25
P/B
-0.08
2.13
0.2
0.19
EV/EBIDTA
-4.87
-28.86
-292.29
8.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.82
0.01
2.21
105.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
815.38
692.87
365.86
153.09
Inventory days
662.61
426.21
193.24
120.77
Creditor days
-74.72
-191.16
-161.41
-89.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.47
0.39
0.14
-1.01
Net debt / equity
-3.41
47.86
4.8
2.59
Net debt / op. profit
-4.68
-19.87
-88.24
7.93
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-130.96
-16.85
-41.85
-40.35
Employee costs
-5.28
-8.46
-5.38
-2.75
Other costs
-288.37
-111.08
-55.62
-44.82
