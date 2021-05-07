iifl-logo
Unity Infraprojects Ltd Key Ratios

0.85
(-5.56%)
May 7, 2021|04:00:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.2

-60.34

-52.3

-4.54

Op profit growth

406.44

404.72

-111.3

-18.71

EBIT growth

484.15

223.9

-115.91

-19.36

Net profit growth

110.01

63

-5,586.98

-93.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-324.62

-36.4

-2.86

12.06

EBIT margin

-325.46

-31.64

-3.87

11.61

Net profit margin

-472.97

-127.9

-31.11

0.27

RoCE

-26.95

-4.14

-1.29

9.65

RoNW

56.39

-43.36

-11.99

0.18

RoA

-9.79

-4.18

-2.59

0.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0.84

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-97.92

-48.04

-50.52

-2.72

Book value per share

-91.25

5.44

77.79

114.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

26.78

P/CEPS

-0.07

-0.24

-0.31

-8.25

P/B

-0.08

2.13

0.2

0.19

EV/EBIDTA

-4.87

-28.86

-292.29

8.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.82

0.01

2.21

105.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

815.38

692.87

365.86

153.09

Inventory days

662.61

426.21

193.24

120.77

Creditor days

-74.72

-191.16

-161.41

-89.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.47

0.39

0.14

-1.01

Net debt / equity

-3.41

47.86

4.8

2.59

Net debt / op. profit

-4.68

-19.87

-88.24

7.93

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-130.96

-16.85

-41.85

-40.35

Employee costs

-5.28

-8.46

-5.38

-2.75

Other costs

-288.37

-111.08

-55.62

-44.82

