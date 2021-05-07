Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
247.07
381.39
771.04
1,895.5
yoy growth (%)
-35.21
-50.53
-59.32
-7.32
Raw materials
-323.89
-100.92
-430.53
-884.04
As % of sales
131.09
26.46
55.83
46.63
Employee costs
-12.77
-36.11
-54.23
-58.48
As % of sales
5.17
9.46
7.03
3.08
Other costs
-708.58
-439.7
-363.7
-719.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
286.78
115.28
47.17
37.95
Operating profit
-798.18
-195.34
-77.43
233.45
OPM
-323.04
-51.21
-10.04
12.31
Depreciation
-13.07
-23.76
-26.41
-19.66
Interest expense
-325.25
-305.88
-277.03
-227.65
Other income
26.57
57.72
46.54
15.74
Profit before tax
-1,109.93
-467.26
-334.33
1.88
Taxes
9.35
-0.03
-5.73
4.46
Tax rate
-0.84
0
1.71
237.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1,100.57
-467.3
-340.06
6.34
Exceptional items
-13.56
-73.06
0
0
Net profit
-1,114.14
-540.37
-340.06
6.34
yoy growth (%)
106.18
58.9
-5,458.84
-93.14
NPM
-450.92
-141.68
-44.1
0.33
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.