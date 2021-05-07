iifl-logo
Unity Infraprojects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.85
(-5.56%)
May 7, 2021|04:00:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

247.07

381.39

771.04

1,895.5

yoy growth (%)

-35.21

-50.53

-59.32

-7.32

Raw materials

-323.89

-100.92

-430.53

-884.04

As % of sales

131.09

26.46

55.83

46.63

Employee costs

-12.77

-36.11

-54.23

-58.48

As % of sales

5.17

9.46

7.03

3.08

Other costs

-708.58

-439.7

-363.7

-719.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

286.78

115.28

47.17

37.95

Operating profit

-798.18

-195.34

-77.43

233.45

OPM

-323.04

-51.21

-10.04

12.31

Depreciation

-13.07

-23.76

-26.41

-19.66

Interest expense

-325.25

-305.88

-277.03

-227.65

Other income

26.57

57.72

46.54

15.74

Profit before tax

-1,109.93

-467.26

-334.33

1.88

Taxes

9.35

-0.03

-5.73

4.46

Tax rate

-0.84

0

1.71

237.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1,100.57

-467.3

-340.06

6.34

Exceptional items

-13.56

-73.06

0

0

Net profit

-1,114.14

-540.37

-340.06

6.34

yoy growth (%)

106.18

58.9

-5,458.84

-93.14

NPM

-450.92

-141.68

-44.1

0.33

